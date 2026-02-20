USA routs Slovakia, will face Canada in men’s Olympic hockey gold-medal game

We’re set for another gold-medal meeting between Canada and the United States.

For the first time since 2010, the neighbouring nations will compete in the men’s Olympic hockey final (Sunday, 8:10 a.m. ET/ 5:10 a.m. PT on CBC and Sportsnet).

The U.S. routed Slovakia 6-2 in Friday’s semifinal to book its spot after Canada snuck past Finland with a 3-2 victory earlier in the day.

USA’s goals came from Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Hughes (two), Jack Eichel and Brady Tkachuk, while Juraj Slafkovsky and Pavol Regenda scored Slovakia’s tallies.

It was also a Canada-U.S. matchup in the women’s gold-medal game on Thursday, which the Americans won 2-1 in overtime.

Slovakia will play Finland for bronze on Saturday.

