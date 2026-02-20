USA routs Slovakia, will face Canada in men’s Olympic hockey gold-medal game

United States' Auston Matthews (34) challenges with Slovakia's Peter Ceresnak (14) during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 20, 2026 5:45 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 5:46 pm.

We’re set for another gold-medal meeting between Canada and the United States.

For the first time since 2010, the neighbouring nations will compete in the men’s Olympic hockey final (Sunday, 8:10 a.m. ET/ 5:10 a.m. PT on CBC and Sportsnet).

The U.S. routed Slovakia 6-2 in Friday’s semifinal to book its spot after Canada snuck past Finland with a 3-2 victory earlier in the day.

USA’s goals came from Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Hughes (two), Jack Eichel and Brady Tkachuk, while Juraj Slafkovsky and Pavol Regenda scored Slovakia’s tallies.

It was also a Canada-U.S. matchup in the women’s gold-medal game on Thursday, which the Americans won 2-1 in overtime.

Slovakia will play Finland for bronze on Saturday.

More to come

Top Stories

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

3h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

2h ago

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it’s the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team...

4h ago

Two Toronto Catholic school teachers on leave amid anti-Black racism allegations

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it has placed two high school teachers on leave following allegations they exchanged racist messages using a school social media page.  Messages...

3h ago

