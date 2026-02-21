Ontario bars can serve alcohol early for Sunday’s gold medal hockey game, Ford says

A bartender is shown pouring a beer from a tap inside a bar. iStock © Rido

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2026 7:17 am.

Bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to welcome Olympic hockey fans with a breakfast beer or caesar starting at 6 a.m. Sunday for the gold medal men’s game.

The Canadian team beat Finland in a nail-biter of a semifinal game Friday, coming back from 2-0 to win 3-2 with just 35 seconds left.

It puts them in the gold medal game against the United States at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Premier Doug Ford says the province will be allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol starting at 6 a.m.

A spokesperson says the government is authorizing the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to temporarily extend the hours of liquor sales, as it can do for events of national significance.

Toronto city council voted earlier this month to allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the Winter Olympics.

Ford’s government had also directed school boards to let students watch Thursday afternoon’s gold medal women’s hockey game, which ended in a 2-1 win for the United States.

Top Stories

Cassie Sharpe won't ski for a medal in women's halfpipe final

Former Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe will not take part in the final of the women's ski halfpipe final on Saturday after crashing heavily in Thursday's qualifying round. Sharpe was sitting in second...

1h ago

Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront. Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near...

8h ago

Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Friday night. Investigators say a man walked into a Toronto hospital just before 9:30 p.m. suffering from...

1h ago

RCMP's much-needed reserve program grappling with numerous challenges: report

OTTAWA — Challenges with recruitment, training, resources and overall management are hindering the RCMP's reserve program, even as reservists are being called on more than ever, says an internal evaluation...

57m ago

