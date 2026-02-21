Ontario bars can serve alcohol early for Sunday’s gold medal hockey game, Ford says

Bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to welcome Olympic hockey fans with a breakfast beer or caesar starting at 6 a.m. Sunday for the gold medal men’s game.

The Canadian team beat Finland in a nail-biter of a semifinal game Friday, coming back from 2-0 to win 3-2 with just 35 seconds left.

It puts them in the gold medal game against the United States at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Premier Doug Ford says the province will be allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol starting at 6 a.m.

A spokesperson says the government is authorizing the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to temporarily extend the hours of liquor sales, as it can do for events of national significance.

Toronto city council voted earlier this month to allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the Winter Olympics.

Ford’s government had also directed school boards to let students watch Thursday afternoon’s gold medal women’s hockey game, which ended in a 2-1 win for the United States.