Latest: USA leads Canada after 1st period in gold medal hockey game at Olympics

United States' Matt Boldy (12) scores on Canada goalie Jordan Binnington (50) as Canada's Devon Toews (7) defends during the first period of the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By News Staff

Posted February 22, 2026 8:10 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 9:04 am.

The Canadians and the Americans renew their rivalry on the ice with the United States looking for their first gold in this event since the “Miracle on Ice” Games in 1980, while Canada has won the past two NHL Olympic tournaments in 2014 and 2010. Canada has beaten the U.S. for Olympic gold in 2002 and 2010 when NHL players took part in the Games.

FIRST PERIOD

USA 1, Canada 0: The United States strikes first with its first shot on goal as Matt Boldy scores the opening goal of the game, splitting Cale Makar and Devon Toews on the play. It’s his first of the tournament, six minutes into the gold medal game.

Canada’s Tom Wilson (43) checks United States’ Dylan Larkin (21) during the first period of the men’s gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PRE GAME

Canada will be without captain Sidney Crosby as it closes the Milan Cortina Olympics with a gold-medal showdown against the archrival United States.

Crosby sustained a lower-body injury during Canada’s quarterfinal win over Czechia after his right leg bent awkwardly on a hit.

He sat out Canada’s 3-2 semifinal win against Finland on Friday.

Connor McDavid will serve as captain in Crosby’s absence for a second straight day.

The Canadians and the Americans renew their rivalry after meeting at last year’s 4 Nation Face-Off tournament, which Canada won on a McDavid overtime goal.

The Americans are looking for their first gold in this event since the “Miracle on Ice” Games in 1980, while Canada has won the past two NHL Olympic tournaments in 2014 and 2010. 

Canada has beaten the U.S. for Olympic gold in 2002 and 2010 when NHL players took part in the Games.

