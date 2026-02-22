Carney watches Canada-U.S. gold medal hockey game with friends, family at the pub

Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts to a chance for Canada as he watches the gold medal men's ice hockey game against the United States at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, at a pub in Chelsea, Que., on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2026 11:25 am.

With a jersey on his back and a pint in hand — a non-alcoholic one — Prime Minister Mark Carney settled in at the pub for the men’s gold medal Olympic hockey game between Canada and the United States on Sunday morning.

Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, joined a gaggle of friends and family of the Prime Minister’s Office, Liberal MPs and restaurant staff at Quebec’s Chelsea Pub north of Ottawa shortly before 8 a.m., just ahead of the first faceoff.

“How are we feeling? Let’s get some energy in here!” he said to cheers upon entry.

As Team Canada took the ice and broadcasters introduced the goaltenders, the prime minister referred to Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington as “Winnington.”

“This is Italy, everything is bang, bang,” he added as the puck dropped, noting the punctuality of events at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Carney sported a jersey he was gifted earlier this year by the women’s national team with his surname on the back, while Fox Carney donned a No. 29 Marie-Philip Poulin jersey.

As the third period ended, the score sat at 1-1 after Cale Makar tied it up late in the second for Canada in a hard-fought game between the archrivals. The contest was set to go to overtime.

At one point early on, the prime minister leaped from his seat in a nail-biting moment, his eyes fixed on the flatscreen.

Other Liberal legislators at the event included Caroline Desrochers, Sophie Chatel, Giovanna Mingarelli, Bruce Fanjoy and Stéphane Lauzon.

The Canadians and Americans renewed their rivalry Sunday after meeting at last year’s 4 Nation Face-Off tournament. After the Americans won a preliminary-round game that featured three fights in the first nine seconds, Canada won the final on a McDavid overtime goal.

Canada has beaten the U.S. for Olympic gold in 2002 and 2010 with NHL players, and the Americans have not won gold at the Games since Lake Placid in 1980.

