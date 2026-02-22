‘It was a shock’: Canadian fans mourn gold-medal hockey loss

Fans at a sports bar in Montreal react to Canada's loss to the United States in the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2026 7:43 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 7:44 pm.

Fans across the country didn’t let the early morning hour keep them from coming together — and in the end commiserating together — after Canada’s men’s hockey team lost a heartbreaking Olympic gold-medal game 2-1 in overtime.

Inside Scotiabank Arena, home base of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the usual crowd of blue jerseys was replaced by a sea of red, but fan Matthew Dickens left feeling dejected after watching what he called “probably the best team to ever exist” lose.

 “(It was) probably one of the two best hockey games I’ve ever watched. And then to lose 2-1 in overtime, 3-on-3, it was probably honestly one of the worst moments of my life,” he said.

“Given the other games, I knew we could come back,” he added. “I didn’t think we could lose. It was a shock.”

Canada earned its spot in the gold-medal game with a late go-ahead goal against Finland, winning 3-2 after trailing 2-0 in the semifinal Friday. 

David Nadeau and his two young children came to La Cage aux Sports bar in Montreal at 7:30 a.m. local time to watch.

“I’m sorry, I’m having trouble speaking right now, this is such a shame,” he said.

Fans at a watch party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Fan Sean Loria said the loss was not due to a lack of effort.

“I mean they gave it all they had. You know, (the United Stated) just have a great goalie. (Connor) Hellebuyck is a great goalie. It’s just a really unfortunate ending to the game,” Loria said.

Bars in multiple provinces were allowed to open early so that fans clad in Team Canada jerseys could cram themselves around TVs, but the crowd of hundreds at Shark Club in downtown Vancouver fell silent as Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner for the United States.

Jacob Clancy said he and friends arrived at the bar about 4:45 a.m., and he had finished about four cups of coffee and a couple of beers by the time the game was over.

“Although we lost, it was a great experience. It would have been a lot better if we were celebrating, so it’s a little sombre here now,” he said.

But Clancy said he still feels proud of the Canadian team.

“We thought they were getting golds in men’s and women’s, and unfortunately it ended not on our side, but I’m happy for the team, you know? Happy for our country.”

Canada’s women’s hockey team lost 2-1 in their gold-medal game against the United States earlier this week.

Fans at a sports bar in Montreal react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Fans at a sports bar in Montreal react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Nick Gorse, who wore a Sidney Crosby jersey, said it was disappointing that Crosby wasn’t able to play.

“If you’re going to have any Canadian jersey, he’s the one to have. He is a legend. I was there in 2010 in Vancouver when he won gold. I was at the game,” Gorse said.

Crosby was injured in this year’s quarterfinal game against Czechia and sat out both the semifinal against Finland and the gold metal game.

But Gorse said he was excited after winning a Macklin Celebrini jersey at the sports bar.

“I feel like it’s a bit of a passing of the torch in my mind, and probably in many others. I think Celebrini is going to lead us in the future for many years to come,” he said.

Nineteen-year-old Celebrini had five goals and five assists in the six Olympic games he played for Canada.

Vancouver’s Indyanna Ormsby said she was up at 3 a.m. for this game.

“I am a true Canadian. I don’t care if the game was at 4 a.m. I was going to be here cheering loudly with my Canadian Flag.”

Fans at a watch party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
A fan at a watch party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto sits alone after Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Ormsby said that although Canada lost, she still felt so proud of the way the team played.

“We outshot them, we outplayed them. We had so many opportunities, and we just missed them by a little bit. In my heart, we still won gold. We will always be gold,” said Ormsby.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was also up in hopes of watching Team Canada strike gold. 

Carney, wearing the jersey he was gifted earlier this year by the women’s national team with his surname on the back, was cheering on the Canadian men Sunday in Chelsea, Que., which is just northwest of the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

“Congratulations on a hard-fought and well-earned silver, @TeamCanada,” Carney wrote in an X post after the game. “You made your country proud.”

Some fans left Scotiabank Arena with more anger at the United States than sorrow for the Canadian team that came up short.

Noah Shepherd said Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal, had “betrayed” Canada. The New Jersey Devils centre developed as an athlete playing minor hockey with the Toronto Marlboros.

Outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, fans lingered after the final buzzer, reflecting on missed chances.

Jasmin Payette Champagne stood with his mother as the crowd filtered out. 

“We’re going to have to live with that for a few years until the next Olympics,” he said with a shrug.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

2h ago

'A little stressful': Canadian couple in limbo after trip to Mexico

A B.C. resident and his partner are visiting Puerto Vallarta and are sharing their experience after they were told to shelter in place.

2h ago

'We need support': Businesses in Toronto's Little Jamaica hope the Eglinton LRT will bring more foot traffic

Little Jamaica is located along a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West between Keele Street and Allen Road. It is a cultural and historical staple in the city, but businesses in the community have been significantly...

22m ago

Truck drives into ditch after striking utility pole on Bayview Avenue, police say

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch. Police say the truck hit a utility pole shortly before...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

2h ago

'A little stressful': Canadian couple in limbo after trip to Mexico

A B.C. resident and his partner are visiting Puerto Vallarta and are sharing their experience after they were told to shelter in place.

2h ago

'We need support': Businesses in Toronto's Little Jamaica hope the Eglinton LRT will bring more foot traffic

Little Jamaica is located along a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West between Keele Street and Allen Road. It is a cultural and historical staple in the city, but businesses in the community have been significantly...

22m ago

Truck drives into ditch after striking utility pole on Bayview Avenue, police say

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch. Police say the truck hit a utility pole shortly before...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Windy and cloudy start to the work week

Freezing temperatures are expected to start the work week. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

2h ago

2:42
Periods of snow expected Sunday in Toronto

Light snow is expected to drop over Toronto on Sunday followed by a windy start to the work week. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

February 21, 2026 7:28 pm EST EST

2:24
King eider spotted at Toronto's Tommy Thompson Park

As birding experts say king eider ducks typically breed in the Arctic and can often be found along the Atlantic Ocean, local enthusiasts are excited after one has been seen near peninsulas A and B at Tommy Thompson Park. Nick Westoll has more.

February 21, 2026 10:32 am EST EST

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

February 20, 2026 8:47 pm EST EST

2:17
Toronto considering micro shelter pilot project to address homelessness

After banning them from parks, the City of Toronto is now considering a two year micro shelter pilot project to help address homelessness. Erica Natividad with why one builder says the city's requirements may prove to be too big of a hurdle.

February 21, 2026 6:58 am EST EST

More Videos