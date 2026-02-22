‘It was a shock’: Canadian fans mourn gold-medal hockey loss

Fans across the country didn’t let the early morning hour keep them from coming together — and in the end commiserating together — after Canada’s men’s hockey team lost a heartbreaking Olympic gold-medal game 2-1 in overtime.

Inside Scotiabank Arena, home base of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the usual crowd of blue jerseys was replaced by a sea of red, but fan Matthew Dickens left feeling dejected after watching what he called “probably the best team to ever exist” lose.

“(It was) probably one of the two best hockey games I’ve ever watched. And then to lose 2-1 in overtime, 3-on-3, it was probably honestly one of the worst moments of my life,” he said.

“Given the other games, I knew we could come back,” he added. “I didn’t think we could lose. It was a shock.”

Canada earned its spot in the gold-medal game with a late go-ahead goal against Finland, winning 3-2 after trailing 2-0 in the semifinal Friday.

David Nadeau and his two young children came to La Cage aux Sports bar in Montreal at 7:30 a.m. local time to watch.

“I’m sorry, I’m having trouble speaking right now, this is such a shame,” he said.

Fans at a watch party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Fan Sean Loria said the loss was not due to a lack of effort.

“I mean they gave it all they had. You know, (the United Stated) just have a great goalie. (Connor) Hellebuyck is a great goalie. It’s just a really unfortunate ending to the game,” Loria said.

Bars in multiple provinces were allowed to open early so that fans clad in Team Canada jerseys could cram themselves around TVs, but the crowd of hundreds at Shark Club in downtown Vancouver fell silent as Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner for the United States.

Jacob Clancy said he and friends arrived at the bar about 4:45 a.m., and he had finished about four cups of coffee and a couple of beers by the time the game was over.

“Although we lost, it was a great experience. It would have been a lot better if we were celebrating, so it’s a little sombre here now,” he said.

But Clancy said he still feels proud of the Canadian team.

“We thought they were getting golds in men’s and women’s, and unfortunately it ended not on our side, but I’m happy for the team, you know? Happy for our country.”

Canada’s women’s hockey team lost 2-1 in their gold-medal game against the United States earlier this week.

Fans at a sports bar in Montreal react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Nick Gorse, who wore a Sidney Crosby jersey, said it was disappointing that Crosby wasn’t able to play.

“If you’re going to have any Canadian jersey, he’s the one to have. He is a legend. I was there in 2010 in Vancouver when he won gold. I was at the game,” Gorse said.

Crosby was injured in this year’s quarterfinal game against Czechia and sat out both the semifinal against Finland and the gold metal game.

But Gorse said he was excited after winning a Macklin Celebrini jersey at the sports bar.

“I feel like it’s a bit of a passing of the torch in my mind, and probably in many others. I think Celebrini is going to lead us in the future for many years to come,” he said.

Nineteen-year-old Celebrini had five goals and five assists in the six Olympic games he played for Canada.

Vancouver’s Indyanna Ormsby said she was up at 3 a.m. for this game.

“I am a true Canadian. I don’t care if the game was at 4 a.m. I was going to be here cheering loudly with my Canadian Flag.”

Fans at a watch party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react to Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

A fan at a watch party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto sits alone after Canada’s loss to the United States in the men’s Olympic gold medal hockey game, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Ormsby said that although Canada lost, she still felt so proud of the way the team played.

“We outshot them, we outplayed them. We had so many opportunities, and we just missed them by a little bit. In my heart, we still won gold. We will always be gold,” said Ormsby.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was also up in hopes of watching Team Canada strike gold.

Carney, wearing the jersey he was gifted earlier this year by the women’s national team with his surname on the back, was cheering on the Canadian men Sunday in Chelsea, Que., which is just northwest of the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

“Congratulations on a hard-fought and well-earned silver, @TeamCanada,” Carney wrote in an X post after the game. “You made your country proud.”

Some fans left Scotiabank Arena with more anger at the United States than sorrow for the Canadian team that came up short.

Noah Shepherd said Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal, had “betrayed” Canada. The New Jersey Devils centre developed as an athlete playing minor hockey with the Toronto Marlboros.

Outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, fans lingered after the final buzzer, reflecting on missed chances.

Jasmin Payette Champagne stood with his mother as the crowd filtered out.

“We’re going to have to live with that for a few years until the next Olympics,” he said with a shrug.