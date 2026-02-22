Photos from the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics closing ceremony

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 22, 2026 7:28 pm.

Team Canada was led by two gold-medal-winning speedskaters as flag-bearers at the Olympic closing ceremony in Verona, Italy on Sunday.

Men’s 500-metre short-track champion Steven Dubois of Laval, Quebec, and Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Quebec, who won three medals including a team pursuit gold, carried the Canadian flag during a procession at the Verona Arena.

The full ceremony included performances from; musicians Gloria Campaner and Paolo Fresu; singers Achille Lauro, Joan Thiele; as well as a duet by Margherita Vicario and Davide Shorty.

Below are some photos from the ceremony:

Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Olympic volunteers perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Valerie Maltais and Steven Dubois, of Canada, carry their country’s flag during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Canada’s Valerie Maltais holds the Canadian flag during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Canada’s athletes parade during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Singer Joan Thiele performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Italian dancer Roberto Bolle performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Singer Margherita Vicario and Davide Shorty perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Singer Margherita Vicario and Davide Shorty perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Musician Gloria Campaner performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Musician Paolo Fresu performs, during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (Li Ming/Pool Photo via AP)
President of the Milan Cortina 2026 foundation Giovanni Malago and IOC President Kirsty Coventry, right, embrace during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Italy’s speed skater Arianna Fontana holds the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Singer Achille Lauro performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
