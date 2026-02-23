13-year-old Toronto baseball player has big dreams down the road

Bane Winegardner plays AAA baseball for North Toronto where he’s a pitcher and a shortstop. Bane has been playing the sport since he was six years old and is always working on improving his skills.

Bane is keeping his fingers crossed that he’ll play with Team Ontario this summer while hoping to fulfill a dream of one day playing in Major League Baseball.

Bane Winegardner – Baseball Player

