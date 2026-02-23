‘Take off, eh!’: ‘SCTV’ to stream in its entirety for the first time on Prime Video

Canada’s most famous low-budget TV station is finally logging onto the digital era.

“SCTV” will stream in its entirety for the first time on Prime Video beginning March 3.

The Second City and the streaming giant announced Monday that all six seasons of the influential sketch comedy series will be available to Canadian viewers.

Created by The Second City Toronto as the comedy troupe’s TV adaptation, “SCTV” aired intermittently from 1976 to 1984 on several networks in Canada and the U.S., including Global, CBC and NBC.

The series’ offbeat, surreal sketches helped launch the careers of Canadian comedians including Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, John Candy, Martin Short, Rick Moranis, Andrea Martin and Dave Thomas.

In more recent years, the entire series has been hard to find, with clips only available on YouTube.

The Second City says the City of Toronto will honour the comedy institution with a heritage plaque, set to be unveiled ahead of its 91st Mainstage Revue on March 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press











