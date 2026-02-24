Cuban ambassador to testify today as Ottawa promises aid is on the way

Former baseball player Juan Alberto Varona washes clothes in the street during a scheduled power outage in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, late afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — As Ottawa continues to vow it will send aid to Cuba at some point, the island nation’s ambassador to Canada is set to testify before the House foreign affairs committee this afternoon.

Ambassador Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz is scheduled to address the committee after it hears from the officials at Global Affairs Canada responsible for regional issues and humanitarian response.

A U.S. oil blockade has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Cuba and officials close to U.S. President Donald Trump have suggested economic pressure could topple the communist regime in the Caribbean nation.

Mexico has sent humanitarian shipments of food and medicines to Cuba, leading Bloc Québécois and NDP MPs to call on Ottawa to follow suit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on Monday Ottawa was “preparing a plan to assist” Cuba and she could not provide any further details.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Feb. 13 that Canada was working on providing some sort of humanitarian aid to the island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

10h ago

Porter is latest Canadian airline to restart service to Mexico

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

7h ago

4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional...

6m ago

