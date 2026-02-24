The Guess Who, Limp Bizkit, Gwen Stefani to headline Ottawa Bluesfest

The Guess Who, Limp Bizkit and Gwen Stefani are headed to Ottawa for this year’s edition of Bluesfest.

The annual music festival announced its lineup on Tuesday morning, with a one-day ticket presale set for Wednesday.

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, who recently regained control of the band name “The Guess Who” after a decades-long legal battle, will headline a night of Canadian talent on July 19 for Ottawa’s 200th birthday.

Other performers that night include The Sheepdogs and Elisapie.

The nine-day festival at LeBreton Flats Park will also feature bbno$, Lucy Dacus and Jessie Murph.

The event is set to run from July 9 to 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press