The Guess Who, Limp Bizkit, Gwen Stefani to headline Ottawa Bluesfest
Posted February 24, 2026 10:05 am.
Last Updated February 24, 2026 10:25 am.
The Guess Who, Limp Bizkit and Gwen Stefani are headed to Ottawa for this year’s edition of Bluesfest.
The annual music festival announced its lineup on Tuesday morning, with a one-day ticket presale set for Wednesday.
Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, who recently regained control of the band name “The Guess Who” after a decades-long legal battle, will headline a night of Canadian talent on July 19 for Ottawa’s 200th birthday.
Other performers that night include The Sheepdogs and Elisapie.
The nine-day festival at LeBreton Flats Park will also feature bbno$, Lucy Dacus and Jessie Murph.
The event is set to run from July 9 to 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press