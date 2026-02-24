The Guess Who, Limp Bizkit, Gwen Stefani to headline Ottawa Bluesfest

Gwen Stefani performs at the Super Bowl LVIII tailgate before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 10:05 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 10:25 am.

The Guess Who, Limp Bizkit and Gwen Stefani are headed to Ottawa for this year’s edition of Bluesfest.

The annual music festival announced its lineup on Tuesday morning, with a one-day ticket presale set for Wednesday.

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, who recently regained control of the band name “The Guess Who” after a decades-long legal battle, will headline a night of Canadian talent on July 19 for Ottawa’s 200th birthday.

Other performers that night include The Sheepdogs and Elisapie.

The nine-day festival at LeBreton Flats Park will also feature bbno$, Lucy Dacus and Jessie Murph.

The event is set to run from July 9 to 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Carney pledges $2 billion for Ukraine, additional sanctions 4 years after invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised another $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion Prime Minister...

2m ago

Why some Canadian snowbirds are ditching the U.S.

Amid growing political tensions and a strained relationship between the U.S. and Canada, it appears some snowbirds are looking to flock elsewhere.

1h ago

