Former Raptor Chris Bosh says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after recent health scare

Former Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh shared some frightening details about a recent health issue he experienced while getting ready for a date with his wife.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Bosh said he’s “lucky to be alive” after he blacked out and woke up covered in his own blood on the bathroom floor.

Bosh didn’t get into specific medical details of what caused the incident, but did recount the terrifying event.

“So, I woke up covered in my own blood,” Bosh shared in the video. “It was crazy. It was fast, it was instant. There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it. I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground.

“I’m lucky to be alive. … I came back and it was just darkness. It wasn’t anything else. I went to the darkness. I came back. I have no recollection. I have no memory, other than coming back here.”

Some things change you overnight. I wrote about my experience. pic.twitter.com/d8tYNsnvx5 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) February 25, 2026

Bosh said he was still recovering from the event and pointed to the dark circles under his eyes.

Part of Bosh’s caption for the video read “some things change you overnight,” and he described how the incident has provided him with a “simpler and more honest” perspective on life.

“It was a scary thing, and it came fast, and it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, how we live our lives,” Bosh said.

“Don’t wait to take action, because it could come fast. You might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation. It might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do that we never do. … You might want to start a business. Don’t wait. Just do it.”

It’s not the first serious health challenge that the 41-year-old Bosh has had to deal with in his life.

An 11-time NBA all-star, he had his career cut short after he was diagnosed with blood clots in 2016. He officially retired in 2019 after trying to make a comeback.

A fourth-overall pick by the Raptors in the 2003 NBA Draft, Bosh played seven seasons in Toronto before leaving to join LeBron James and Dwayne Wade with the Miami Heat.

The trio won two championships together in Miami, and Bosh was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame in 2021.