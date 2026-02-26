OECD criticizes Ottawa over ‘persistent delays’ in appointing new budget officer

Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques speaks with a senator as he waits to appear before the Senate Banking, Commerce and the Economy committee in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 7:14 am.

OTTAWA — An international economic group is criticizing the federal government over “persistent delays” in appointing new parliamentary budget officers, just as the current officer’s interim term is set to expire on Monday with no successor named.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, better known as the OECD, released its analysis of Canada’s parliamentary budget office earlier this week as part of a series on fiscal monitors among member countries.

The OECD report gave a largely glowing review to Canada’s PBO, which it called a “non-partisan, credible and effective” office that boosts fiscal transparency in the federal government.

Canada ranks first among all OECD countries on the organization’s Fiscal Advocacy Index for the PBO’s contributions to fiscal accountability.

But the report also offers a series of recommendations for strengthening the PBO — especially the appointment process.

“Persistent delays in permanent leadership appointments and reliance on interim arrangements present risks for the PBO’s independence and stability,” the report read.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques, who was appointed to the role on an interim basis in September, reaches the end of his six-month term on Monday and the government has not yet named a permanent replacement.

If no budget officer is in place — interim or otherwise — when that term expires, the PBO would be left unable to publish any fiscal analysis until someone new is appointed.

The parliamentary budget officer is selected through the governor-in-council appointment process for a seven-year term which requires parliamentary approval. A posting for the permanent role went live in November.

Jacques said he would apply for the permanent posting. He told The Canadian Press that as of Wednesday, he had not heard anything from the Privy Council Office about succession plans.

“A selection process is underway to identify the next PBO. Information regarding the appointment of a PBO will be made available in due course,” a Privy Council Office spokesman said in an email to The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

Jacques, a mainstay of the PBO before stepping into the top role six months ago, was tapped over the Labour Day long weekend last year to take on the interim position when outgoing budget officer Yves Giroux’s term was set to expire without a successor.

The OECD report warned that “delays in appointing a new leader and use of interim arrangements can weaken the institution’s leadership and stability.”

The report suggested removing the possibility of consecutive appointments — which it said could encourage incumbents to soften their analysis in hopes of securing a second term.

The OECD argued that interim appointments — which come with no parliamentary oversight and no limits on consecutive terms — could be exploited for partisan interests.

Jacques made a splash soon after his appointment in September with a blunt review of what he called Ottawa’s “unsustainable” fiscal track. The federal Conservatives pushed for him to take on the role permanently and claimed the Liberals would use the interim title to keep Jacques on a “short leash” and fire him if they didn’t like his conclusions.

“Legislative amendments should set clear arrangements for timely appointments, remove reappointment options, and introduce structured interim arrangements with cross-party backing,” the OECD report reads.

The OECD also urged Ottawa to grant new powers to the office that would give it better access to information outside of current informal agreements across government departments. The budget office has reported delays in recent months in getting information on planned workforce adjustments from certain departments.

The report also made recommendations to improve the PBO’s workflow and communications strategies.

The PCO spokesman said the federal government is aware of the OECD’s analysis and will be reviewing the recommendations in the report.

The OECD said “timely, independent analysis” from the PBO will be critical for Ottawa as it faces a series of economic and fiscal challenges.

“Canada’s changing fiscal context — marked by shifting trade dynamics, heightened national security concerns and rising public debt — underscores the need for action to restore public finance,” it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy's killing back in spotlight as Toronto police set to release new details in Jahkai Jack homicide

Toronto police will provide an update Thursday in the killing of 15‑year‑old Jahkai Jack, a Mount Dennis teen whose death last summer was described by investigators as a "completely unprovoked act...

2h ago

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

11h ago

Source: Max Scherzer set to rejoin Blue Jays on $3M deal with $10M in incentives

Max Scherzer is set to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $3-million deal with up to $10 million in performance bonuses, according to an industry source. How...

2h ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

14h ago

Top Stories

Boy's killing back in spotlight as Toronto police set to release new details in Jahkai Jack homicide

Toronto police will provide an update Thursday in the killing of 15‑year‑old Jahkai Jack, a Mount Dennis teen whose death last summer was described by investigators as a "completely unprovoked act...

2h ago

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

11h ago

Source: Max Scherzer set to rejoin Blue Jays on $3M deal with $10M in incentives

Max Scherzer is set to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $3-million deal with up to $10 million in performance bonuses, according to an industry source. How...

2h ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Mild end to the week before temperatures plummet

Below seasonal temperatures on Thursday with cloud cover building in the afternoon. Sunny and mild to end the week.

12h ago

2:43
Survivor of forced sterilization supports Bill S-228

Thousands of Canadians have been forcibly sterilized for almost a century, on survivor shares her story as she advocates for survivors. New Bill S-228 would emend the criminal code, bringing an end to the practice.

13h ago

1:03
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to criticism on White House visit

Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews responded to criticism on the U.S. men's hockey team's visit to the White House following their gold medal win against Canada at the Olympics.

16h ago

2:01
Giorgio Mammoliti, former Toronto city councillor, dead at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

14h ago

1:31
Canada pledges $8M in humanitarian aid for Cuba

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai have announced the country will be sending $8 million in food aid to Cuba amid the U.S. fuel blockade.

17h ago

More Videos