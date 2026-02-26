Oshawa home destroyed in weekend explosion as police appeal for video

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 26, 2026 8:21 am.

A late‑night house explosion in Oshawa is under investigation after a residential property was levelled by fire over the weekend.

Durham police say officers were called to the area of Gibbons Street and Annapolis Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, following multiple reports of a loud explosion and a home erupting into flames.

When first responders arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed, with debris scattered across the immediate area as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

Police assisted with traffic control while Oshawa Fire Services battled the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, and the Durham Regional Police Service’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch is now leading the probe.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the neighbourhood at the time — or who may have captured the incident on cell phone, dash cam, or home‑surveillance footage — to come forward.

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

5m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

3m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

28m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

2h ago

