A late‑night house explosion in Oshawa is under investigation after a residential property was levelled by fire over the weekend.

Durham police say officers were called to the area of Gibbons Street and Annapolis Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, following multiple reports of a loud explosion and a home erupting into flames.

When first responders arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed, with debris scattered across the immediate area as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

Police assisted with traffic control while Oshawa Fire Services battled the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, and the Durham Regional Police Service’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch is now leading the probe.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the neighbourhood at the time — or who may have captured the incident on cell phone, dash cam, or home‑surveillance footage — to come forward.