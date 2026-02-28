Oil prices set for swings next week as US-Israel strikes raise supply uncertainty

An Israeli submarine is seen in the Haifa Bay , northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 after Israel issued a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran.(AP Photo/Leo Correa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2026 2:31 pm.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil markets currently closed for the weekend are set to see price swings next week as the impact from the U.S. and Israeli strikes on oil supplies from the Middle East remains unclear.

Scenarios before the latest conflict with Iran foresaw a quick price spike that fades if the attacks didn’t affect oil shipping and infrastructure such as Iranian pipelines and its Kharg island terminal. However, there would be a bigger price spike and longer-lasting impact if oil infrastructure or supplies were interrupted, for instance because of disruption of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices have already risen on war fears. International benchmark Brent crude closed at a seven-month high of $72.87 on Friday.

Iran exports some 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, most of it going to China, where privately owned refineries are less concerned about the U.S. sanctions that prevent Iran from selling its oil elsewhere. If that supply is disrupted, Chinese customers would look elsewhere for oil on the global market, potentially driving up prices.

Another question is around the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil supply pass through each day. Middle East exporters Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates send most of their exports through the strait. However analysts say Iran has no incentive to try to close the strait because it would cut off its own exports and hurt its only big customer, China.

Limited strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and the Revolutionary Guard that avoid regime change or all-out war could see prices jump $5-$10 based on fear alone, according to Rystad Energy in a prewar scenario.

A wider war involving Iranian disruption of tanker traffic could see crude push past $90 per barrel and US gas prices “well above” $3 per gallon, according to another prewar scenario from Clayton Seigle at the Center for Strategic & International Studies. U.S. gas prices averaged $2.98 per gallon last week, according to U.S. motoring club AAA.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Trump claims in social media post Iran’s supreme leader is dead

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up...

DEVELOPING

13m ago

Suspect wanted after man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man following a stabbing in Brampton that has left one person with critical injuries. Police say the incident occurred in a home in the area of McLaughlin Road...

32m ago

1 man shot and killed by police in Mississauga

A man was shot and killed during a shootout with police in Mississauga early Saturday morning. According to Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a woman contacted police...

updated

2h ago

1 GTA man in custody, 1 sought in human trafficking investigation

Police have charged one GTA man and are searching for another in connection with a human trafficking investigation. In December 2021, investigators say a woman entered into an arrangement with a man...

1h ago

