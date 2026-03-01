President of Iran’s soccer federation says World Cup participation in US is in doubt

People watches from rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2026 2:06 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2026 3:12 pm.

The president of Iran’s soccer federation says he does not know if the national team can play World Cup matches in the United States following the surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment of his country.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Mehdi Taj told sports portal Varzesh3 as Iran traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by the bombardment.

The U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran continued for a second day on Sunday after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threw the future of the Islamic Republic into uncertainty and raised the risk of regional instability.

Iran has been drawn in Group G at the World Cup and is scheduled to play in Los Angeles – where it faces New Zealand and Belgium on June 15 and 21, respectively – before it plays Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The United States is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11-July 19.

Fans from Iran were already banned from entering the U.S. in the first iteration of the travel ban announced by the Trump administration.

FIFA did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press over the current situation regarding Iran’s participation in the World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cold warnings across southern Ontario as temperatures feel like -30 to start March

A cold warning is in effect for most of southern Ontario, excluding Toronto, as a system of very cold air moves through the region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -25 and -30 are...

1h ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

19m ago

Iranian-owned business in Thornhill hit by gunfire, police say

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West...

3h ago

Toronto councillor pushes for action on potential abuse, misuse of accessible parking permits

While the Ontario government issues accessible parking permits, the City of Toronto has separate rules for enforcement.

2h ago

Top Stories

Cold warnings across southern Ontario as temperatures feel like -30 to start March

A cold warning is in effect for most of southern Ontario, excluding Toronto, as a system of very cold air moves through the region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -25 and -30 are...

1h ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

19m ago

Iranian-owned business in Thornhill hit by gunfire, police say

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West...

3h ago

Toronto councillor pushes for action on potential abuse, misuse of accessible parking permits

While the Ontario government issues accessible parking permits, the City of Toronto has separate rules for enforcement.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
FBI suspect terrorism behind deadly Texas bar shooting

The gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” according to law enforcement officials.

2h ago

1:23
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Residents of a Parkdale apartment building are staging a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five per cent.

2h ago

1:59
The Toronto Rock battle their rivals from Buffalo

In their only meeting of the season, the Toronto Rock squared off against the Buffalo Bandits looking to win a second straight game on their home floor. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

19h ago

1:44
Iranian State Media say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday

19h ago

2:46
Mark Carney in India for pivotal trip to repair relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in India, marking the first time a Canadian Prime Minister has visited the country in 8 years. Karling Donoghue reports on his efforts to repair the relationship between, and strengthen economic ties.

3h ago

More Videos