Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to a home on Taysham Crescent, located in the Kipling Avenue and Albion Road area, at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Monday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 2, 2026 5:15 am.

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to a home on Taysham Crescent, located in the Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West area, at approximately 1:49 a.m. for what was initially reported as a medical call.

When firefighters arrived, they detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the residence. Paramedics transported one individual to the hospital in serious condition. Two other people were assessed at the scene but declined transport to the hospital.

Firefighters remained at the home alongside Enbridge Gas technicians through the early morning hours, working to identify the source of the leak and ensure the property was safe before allowing anyone back inside.

Carbon monoxide, an odourless and colourless gas, can cause severe illness or death when inhaled in high concentrations, often without warning.

TFS has not yet confirmed what caused the buildup, but officials routinely remind residents to ensure carbon monoxide alarms are installed and functioning on every floor of a home, particularly near sleeping areas.

Top Stories

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

1h ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

2m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carney meets with Indian PM Modi in New Delhi, touts energy partnership

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday in New Delhi, where the two leaders announced a series of agreements, including a strategic energy partnership. The deals...

46m ago

