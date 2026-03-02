Local soccer star has bright future on the pitch.

Meghan currently plays for the Toronto Blizzard while also excelling in Grade 9 at Bill Crothers Secondary in Unionville.

By Simon Bennett

Posted March 2, 2026 7:21 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 7:23 am.

Meghan Abrokwah excels in many sports, but the 14-year old is a soccer star with the Toronto Blizzards, earning the respect of teammates and coaches as their captain.

The two-time female athlete of the year at Étienne-Brûlé is now at Unionville’s Bill Crothers Secondary School which specializes in long-term athletic development.

Meghan Abrokwah

