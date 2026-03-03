Average price for a gallon of gas rises 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in US, AAA says

FILE- In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2026 8:50 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 9:33 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the U.S., according to motor club AAA.

Gas prices were already rising before the U.S. launched strikes on Iran as refiners switch over to summer blends of fuel, but crude futures have risen sharply this week because of the war.

On Tuesday, oil futures soared to levels not seen in more than a year as Iran launched a series of retaliatory attacks, including a drone strike on the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Iran has also struck energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes, sending global oil and natural gas prices soaring.

Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8.6% to $77.36 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 6.7% to $81.29 a barrel. Global oil prices jumped to start the week over concerns that the war will clog the global flow of crude.

The price of crude is the single largest factor in how much U.S. drivers pay for fuel. And higher oil prices are usually felt at the pump within a couple of weeks at most.

Crude price increases are substantially reflected in pump prices in 20 days and a $10 per barrel increase typically results in a rise of around 25 cents per gallon, according to 2019 research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations. The...

1h ago

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

5h ago

'Unacceptable act of antisemitism': Overnight gunfire damages North York synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

13m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

1h ago

Top Stories

Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations. The...

1h ago

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

5h ago

'Unacceptable act of antisemitism': Overnight gunfire damages North York synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

13m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse captured from city skyline

Spectators in Toronto, Ontario gathered early morning Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse.

1h ago

2:08
Ice rink to be saved at Weston Lions Arena

The fate of a west-end hockey arena no longer seems to hang in the balance as officials say they are now working to create a new “design option” for the Weston Lions’ arena. Rhianne Campbell reports.

11h ago

2:23
Cloudy but warmer this week

It will be a cloudy week but temperatures will start to warm up by Tuesday evening. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:27
Bay & College intersection closed for most of the year due to construction

Winter isn't even over yet, but we're already shifting into construction season here in Toronto. Afua Baah with why a busy downtown intersection is being shut down for a majority of the year.

15h ago

2:42
Gardiner undergoes emergency repairs over risk of falling concrete

Toronto says the Gardiner is getting emergency repairs after staff found severe concrete deterioration that ‘compromises the deck’s load-carrying capacity’ and could rain concrete down on the pedestrians and drivers below. Brandon Choghri reports.

15h ago

More Videos