Canadian military personnel in Middle East out of harm’s way: McGuinty

Defence Minister David McGuinty speaks with reporters in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2026 12:17 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 6:17 am.

SYDNEY — Canada’s defence minister David McGuinty says Canadian military personnel in the Middle East are out of harm’s way.

McGuinty did not answer when asked how many Canadian military personnel are in the region, saying only there are “some.”

“They are all fine, out of harm’s way, and it’s something that we’re watching very carefully,” McGuinty told reporters in Sydney, Australia, where he is on a visit with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

McGuinty said that the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a positive development.

“Ayatollah Khamenei has been for many, many decades a very, very powerful force for evil in Iran and in the region,” he said.

Carney has endorsed the American and Israeli military strikes on Iran, but said that Canada would not get involved.

McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces weren’t involved in the preparation or execution of the attack, and that Canada was not given advance notice.

He says the government “decided from the beginning” it would support the attack, but is also calling for a diplomatic end to the conflict.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

2h ago

Gunfire damages North York synagogue in late‑night attack

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

59m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

4h ago

'Addressing urgent needs': $25M donation to establish new model for tackling homelessness in Toronto

A philanthropic organization says it's donating $25 million to establish a new system for tackling homelessness in Toronto that will use an evidence-based approach to move people off the streets and into...

2h ago

