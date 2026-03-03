Commandant of Canadian Army Command and Staff College removed from post

KINGSTON — The commandant of a Canadian Army college in Ontario has been removed from his post.

Col. Fraser Auld was commandant of the Canadian Army Command and Staff College in Kingston.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence says the commander of the Canadian Army decided on Feb. 23 to remove Auld from his position.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the decision “follows a loss of trust in his ability to command.”

Lt.-Col. Don Dubois has been named acting commandant of the college.

The spokesperson says no further information will be released at this time because it’s a “personnel matter.”

The college is tasked with “developing in army officers the ability to perform command and staff functions in war,” according to the Canadian government website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press