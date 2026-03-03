Commandant of Canadian Army Command and Staff College removed from post

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2026 9:16 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 11:31 pm.

KINGSTON — The commandant of a Canadian Army college in Ontario has been removed from his post.

Col. Fraser Auld was commandant of the Canadian Army Command and Staff College in Kingston.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence says the commander of the Canadian Army decided on Feb. 23 to remove Auld from his position.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the decision “follows a loss of trust in his ability to command.”

Lt.-Col. Don Dubois has been named acting commandant of the college.

The spokesperson says no further information will be released at this time because it’s a “personnel matter.”

The college is tasked with “developing in army officers the ability to perform command and staff functions in war,” according to the Canadian government website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

17m ago

PM Carney: Canada's support for U.S. striking Iran came 'with regret'

SYDNEY — Four days after Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada supports the U.S. actions in Iran, he said that support comes "with regret" as they demonstrated the continued decline of the rules-based...

4h ago

Community celebrates after deal reached to save the Weston Lions Arena

The Weston community is celebrating Tuesday after their beloved hockey rink was spared from closure. For more than 75 years, Weston Lions Arena had been the home of hockey, and after a fierce fight,...

1h ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

9h ago

