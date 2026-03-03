Community celebrates after deal reached to save the Weston Lions Arena

A beloved ice rink that's been a hockey hub for decades will be saved from closure, after a months-long community campaign. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about the historic Weston Lions Arena.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted March 3, 2026 9:48 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 10:07 pm.

The Weston community is celebrating Tuesday after their beloved hockey rink was spared from closure.

For more than 75 years, Weston Lions Arena had been the home of hockey, and after a fierce fight, the beloved rink will stand for years to come.

“There’s generations of families, two, three deep, that still play here, and are grateful that they’ll be able to continue to play here,” said Mairri McConnell with Save Weston Arena

The ice rink was slated to be melted down to make room for an MLSE Launch Pad, thanks to a new leasing agreement between the city and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment.

The new community centre was lauded by the local councillor. It would provide all sorts of free programming and space for other sports, but no hockey. 

“We have always wanted both and we’re grateful that both are coming to Weston. It was never a decision for us one or the other. Weston deserves both, the youth in Weston deserve both,” added McConnell.

Now, Weston will get both. After a 10-month battle, local politicians and MLSE announced Monday the historic ice rink will stay, alongside that promised community centre. 

“I was so excited, I was actually at work when I got the call it was staying open and I was jumping for joy, ’cause a part of my childhood and my life is not getting teared down anymore,” said another resident Stefano.

The tight-knit community showed up on Tuesday to celebrate with former player after former player rolling up to the rink even some who first laced up their skates nearly a 75 years ago.

“Had a real community here, knew everybody back in the day. I was born in 1943 so it would be like 1951 I started playing in this arena. Just lots of fun times,” said longtime resident Glen. “It still looks identical to the day I walked in here.”

“I just really loved the sense of community here, it was a second family … and the energy just always I remember being positive, and you felt protected.”

NHL superstars like Paul Coffey and Eric Lindros also skated here in their early days. McConnell’s sons both played their youth hockey at the Weston Lions Arena and are now chasing their dreams of playing professional in the United States.

“If it wasn’t for the availability of city-run arenas, arenas like the Lions Club Arena, that made it affordable for families like mine to play, they wouldn’t be living their dream right now,” shared McConnell.

The big question now — what will a renewed rink look like here? The ice is often called the best in the city, thanks to an old school design that utilizes sand underneath.

