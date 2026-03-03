Durham police looking for suspects after replica handgun found at high school basketball game

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 3, 2026 3:59 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 4:05 pm.

Durham Regional Police are looking for at least two suspects after a replica firearm was found at the Durham College Athletic Complex during a high school basketball game in Oshawa.

Paid duty officers who were working at the basketball finals game on Monday responded to a fight in the lobby of the complex around 8:20 p.m.

Officers tried to intervene, but two males fled the area. A firearm was located on the ground after the fight and it was later confirmed to be an imitation handgun.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with footage or information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

breaking

48m ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

2h ago

Focus on mental health, public safety at inquest into Tumbler Ridge, B.C., deaths

VICTORIA — An inquest into the deaths of nine people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will examine how the mental health and public safety systems intersect, the province's chief coroner says. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan...

1h ago

19-year-old from Edmonton wanted in double homicides tied to Toronto-area shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) since late January. Chandan...

4h ago

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

breaking

48m ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

2h ago

Focus on mental health, public safety at inquest into Tumbler Ridge, B.C., deaths

VICTORIA — An inquest into the deaths of nine people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will examine how the mental health and public safety systems intersect, the province's chief coroner says. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan...

1h ago

19-year-old from Edmonton wanted in double homicides tied to Toronto-area shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) since late January. Chandan...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Canada-wide warrant issued for 19-year-old from Edmonton in Toronto murders

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area since late January.

4h ago

0:48
Man convicted for 1986 murder of 14-year-old to be on temporary release

Durham police are alerting the public after a convicted murderer serving a life sentence was granted a 72‑hour, unescorted temporary absence and released into the community.

2h ago

1:48
5 of 7 Toronto officers charged in corruption scandal to appear in court

Five of the seven Toronto Police Officers charged in the major corruption scandal, dubbed Project South, are set to appear in court for the first time.

6h ago

4:16
Shooting at North York synagogue leaves community shaken

An overnight shooting at Temple Emanu-El Synagogue in North York has left its community members shaken, particularly during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

4h ago

0:34
Two Canadians killed in Dominican Republic bus crash

The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic confirmed two Canadians were killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic.

8h ago

More Videos