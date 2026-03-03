Durham police looking for suspects after replica handgun found at high school basketball game

Durham Regional Police are looking for at least two suspects after a replica firearm was found at the Durham College Athletic Complex during a high school basketball game in Oshawa.

Paid duty officers who were working at the basketball finals game on Monday responded to a fight in the lobby of the complex around 8:20 p.m.

Officers tried to intervene, but two males fled the area. A firearm was located on the ground after the fight and it was later confirmed to be an imitation handgun.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with footage or information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.