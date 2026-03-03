Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday.

En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations.

The rise at the pumps comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway controlled by Iran that one-fifth of the world’s oil is shipped through, is closed because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In the U.S., the average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11, according to motor club AAA.

On Tuesday, oil futures soared to levels not seen in more than a year as Iran launched a series of retaliatory attacks, including a drone strike on the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8.6 per cent to $77.36 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 6.7 per cent to $81.29 a barrel. Global oil prices jumped to start the week over concerns that the war will clog the global flow of crude.