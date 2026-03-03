Hamilton police have arrested a 34‑year‑old man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing at an east‑end motel earlier this year, recovering a quantity of suspected fentanyl and approximately $30,000 in gold bars.

The attempted murder investigation began on Jan. 2, when officers were called to the Red Rose Motel. Police found an adult woman suffering from serious stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital and survived her injuries.

The Hamilton Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and detectives identified a suspect, Joel Benjamin, but were unable to locate him, prompting a Canada‑wide warrant.

On Monday, investigators located Benjamin somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and arrested him without incident. Police say he was in possession of a quantity of suspected controlled substances, including a “significant amount” of suspected fentanyl.

Benjamin has been charged with attempted murder and possession for the purpose of trafficking (CDSA 5(2)). He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Second man charged; gold bars seized

Police say Benjamin was arrested alongside a 36‑year‑old Toronto man, who is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (CDSA 5(2)) and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

During the arrest, investigators seized approximately $30,000 in gold bars, which police allege are linked to the proceeds‑of‑crime charge.

The second accused is also being held pending a judicial hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators in Hamilton.