John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

John Tory speaks at the International Economic Forum of the Americas Toronto Global Forum in Toronto in 2019. Tory will remain as mayor until Wednesday, February 15, 2023 before formally resigning. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg News).

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 3, 2026 3:51 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 4:08 pm.

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election.

Tory confirmed the news in a social media post, saying he didn’t lack the desire or energy but did not want to put his family and the people he cares about “through the inevitable attacks on me and my personal life that we’ve started to see before I’ve even announced my intentions.”

“I want to thank all of those who encouraged me to run again, from business and community leaders to ordinary Torontonians from all walks of life,” read his statement.

He was first elected as Toronto’s mayor in 2014 and was re-elected again in 2018 and in 2022. He resigned in Feb. 2023 after admitting to a relationship with a former office member.

Tory said at the time he had an affair with the woman during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple polls showed a tight race between him and current Mayor Olivia Chow if he were to run for Toronto’s top position.

Chow has also not declared whether she will be running for reelection.

Councillor Brad Bradford is the only candidate so far to announce their intention to run in the upcoming election. It is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2026.

In his statement, Tory said he has no plans to endorse anyone at this point but wouldn’t hesitate to do so.

