Toronto police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a North York synagogue late Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Old Colony Road and Harrison Road, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, at approximately 10:49 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, police found numerous evidence markers scattered across the driveway of Temple Emanu‑El, a Jewish synagogue located at 120 Old Colony Road. Several bullet holes were visible in the front windows of the building.

Toronto police confirmed that officers located “evidence of gunfire” on the scene and that the building had sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released any suspect information, and police say no descriptions are currently available. The incident remains under active investigation.