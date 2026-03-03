Retailer Roots launches review of strategic alternatives including possible sale

TORONTO — Clothing company Roots Corp. has launched a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders.

The company says its board will analyze and evaluate a range of alternatives, including the possible sale of the retailer.

Roots was established in 1973 and has grown to over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada and two stores in the United States.

It also has more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia.

As the review proceeds, the company says its management team remains dedicated to acting in the best interests of the retailer and to executing on its key objectives.

Roots cautioned that there could be no assurances that the strategic review will result in any specific action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ROOT)

The Canadian Press