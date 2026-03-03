Retailer Roots launches review of strategic alternatives including possible sale

A Roots clothing store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2026 8:24 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 9:14 am.

TORONTO — Clothing company Roots Corp. has launched a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders.

The company says its board will analyze and evaluate a range of alternatives, including the possible sale of the retailer.

Roots was established in 1973 and has grown to over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada and two stores in the United States.

It also has more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia.

As the review proceeds, the company says its management team remains dedicated to acting in the best interests of the retailer and to executing on its key objectives.

Roots cautioned that there could be no assurances that the strategic review will result in any specific action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ROOT)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations. The...

1h ago

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

5h ago

'Unacceptable act of antisemitism': Overnight gunfire damages North York synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

14m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

1h ago

Top Stories

Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations. The...

1h ago

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

5h ago

'Unacceptable act of antisemitism': Overnight gunfire damages North York synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

14m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse captured from city skyline

Spectators in Toronto, Ontario gathered early morning Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse.

1h ago

2:08
Ice rink to be saved at Weston Lions Arena

The fate of a west-end hockey arena no longer seems to hang in the balance as officials say they are now working to create a new “design option” for the Weston Lions’ arena. Rhianne Campbell reports.

11h ago

2:23
Cloudy but warmer this week

It will be a cloudy week but temperatures will start to warm up by Tuesday evening. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:27
Bay & College intersection closed for most of the year due to construction

Winter isn't even over yet, but we're already shifting into construction season here in Toronto. Afua Baah with why a busy downtown intersection is being shut down for a majority of the year.

15h ago

2:42
Gardiner undergoes emergency repairs over risk of falling concrete

Toronto says the Gardiner is getting emergency repairs after staff found severe concrete deterioration that ‘compromises the deck’s load-carrying capacity’ and could rain concrete down on the pedestrians and drivers below. Brandon Choghri reports.

15h ago

More Videos