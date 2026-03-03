Small plane makes emergency landing in frigid Hudson River and the 2 people aboard swim to safety

FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2026 8:56 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 10:40 am.

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane attempting an emergency landing crashed into the frigid Hudson River, but the pilot and a passenger escaped the wreckage and safely swam to shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred Monday night, shortly after the single-engine Cessna 172 took off from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the reported crash site but initially could not locate the aircraft, the Middle Hope Fire Department reported. However, the plane was spotted a few minutes later in waters off Newburgh, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Manhattan.

The pilot and a passenger were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed minor injuries. Their names were not released.

It’s not clear what caused the cause of the crash, which is under investigation by the FAA.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the efforts of the responders, calling the rescue “another miracle on the Hudson,” a reference to the January 2009 crash where a US Airways jet hit a flock of birds and lost power in both engines shortly after takeoff. Pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was hailed as a hero after he landed the powerless plane in the Hudson River and all 155 people on board were rescued.

___

The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Newburgh in the dateline.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations. The...

1h ago

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

5h ago

'Unacceptable act of antisemitism': Overnight gunfire damages North York synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

14m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

1h ago

Top Stories

Gas prices set to rise 6 cents at midnight

Drivers in the GTA are about to see a big jump prices on Wednesday. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations. The...

1h ago

Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January. Chandan Kumar...

5h ago

'Unacceptable act of antisemitism': Overnight gunfire damages North York synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a North York synagogue late Monday, leaving the building damaged but causing no injuries. Officers were first called to Temple Emanu‑El, located...

updated

14m ago

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse captured from city skyline

Spectators in Toronto, Ontario gathered early morning Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse.

1h ago

2:08
Ice rink to be saved at Weston Lions Arena

The fate of a west-end hockey arena no longer seems to hang in the balance as officials say they are now working to create a new “design option” for the Weston Lions’ arena. Rhianne Campbell reports.

11h ago

2:23
Cloudy but warmer this week

It will be a cloudy week but temperatures will start to warm up by Tuesday evening. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:27
Bay & College intersection closed for most of the year due to construction

Winter isn't even over yet, but we're already shifting into construction season here in Toronto. Afua Baah with why a busy downtown intersection is being shut down for a majority of the year.

15h ago

2:42
Gardiner undergoes emergency repairs over risk of falling concrete

Toronto says the Gardiner is getting emergency repairs after staff found severe concrete deterioration that ‘compromises the deck’s load-carrying capacity’ and could rain concrete down on the pedestrians and drivers below. Brandon Choghri reports.

15h ago

More Videos