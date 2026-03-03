Toronto man facing 22 charges after police find guns, ammo, marijuana and cash at Sheppard and Weston address

Police allegedly found a number of firearms, quantities of ammunition, marijuana and cash after executing a search warrant at an address on Sheppard and Weston on March 2, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 3, 2026 5:01 pm.

A Toronto man is facing a slew of charges after police found multiple weapons, ammunition, cash and marijuana at an address at Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road.

Police executed a warrant at the address on Monday at approximately 5:45 p.m.

During the execution of the warrant, police allegedly found two loaded semi-automatic pistols, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a quantity of various ammunition, a quantity of overcapacity firearm magazines, a large quantity of marijuana, and cash.

A firearm allegedly found after executing a search warrant at an address on Sheppard and Weston on March 2, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Phillip Michael Parker, 35, of Toronto, has been arrested and is facing numerous charges:

  • Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Three counts of possessions of a prohibited device
  • Three counts of possession a prohibited/restricted weapon device
  • Three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Three counts of careless storage of a firearm
  • Careless storage of ammunition
  • Fail to comply probation
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Possession for the purpose of selling (cannabis)
A firearm allegedly found after executing a search warrant at an address on Sheppard and Weston on March 2, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

breaking

1h ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

3h ago

Focus on mental health, public safety at inquest into Tumbler Ridge, B.C., deaths

VICTORIA — An inquest into the deaths of nine people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will examine how the mental health and public safety systems intersect, the province's chief coroner says. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan...

2h ago

PM Carney: Canada's support for U.S. striking Iran came 'with regret' for global law

SYDNEY — Prime Minister Mark Carney said he supported Washington's strikes on Iran "with regret" as they demonstrated the continued decline of the rules-based international order. Taking questions from...

36m ago

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

breaking

1h ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

3h ago

Focus on mental health, public safety at inquest into Tumbler Ridge, B.C., deaths

VICTORIA — An inquest into the deaths of nine people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will examine how the mental health and public safety systems intersect, the province's chief coroner says. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan...

2h ago

PM Carney: Canada's support for U.S. striking Iran came 'with regret' for global law

SYDNEY — Prime Minister Mark Carney said he supported Washington's strikes on Iran "with regret" as they demonstrated the continued decline of the rules-based international order. Taking questions from...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Man convicted of murdering 14-year-old in 1986 on unescorted release in Oshawa

Darren Scott Ray is seen in police custody in this archival footage from March 27, 1986. Ray was granted an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit on March 3, 2026. Durham Police is warning the public that he poses a significant risk to the community.

3h ago

0:41
Toronto and GTA gas prices to rise 6 cents at midnight

En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents at midnight, to an average price of 141.9 cents/litre at local stations.

5h ago

1:16
Canada-wide warrant issued for 19-year-old from Edmonton in Toronto murders

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area since late January.

5h ago

0:48
Man convicted for 1986 murder of 14-year-old to be on temporary release

Durham police are alerting the public after a convicted murderer serving a life sentence was granted a 72‑hour, unescorted temporary absence and released into the community.

3h ago

1:48
5 of 7 Toronto officers charged in corruption scandal to appear in court

Five of the seven Toronto Police Officers charged in the major corruption scandal, dubbed Project South, are set to appear in court for the first time.

8h ago

More Videos