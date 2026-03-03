Toronto man facing 22 charges after police find guns, ammo, marijuana and cash at Sheppard and Weston address

A Toronto man is facing a slew of charges after police found multiple weapons, ammunition, cash and marijuana at an address at Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road.

Police executed a warrant at the address on Monday at approximately 5:45 p.m.

During the execution of the warrant, police allegedly found two loaded semi-automatic pistols, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a quantity of various ammunition, a quantity of overcapacity firearm magazines, a large quantity of marijuana, and cash.

A firearm allegedly found after executing a search warrant at an address on Sheppard and Weston on March 2, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Phillip Michael Parker, 35, of Toronto, has been arrested and is facing numerous charges:

Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Three counts of possessions of a prohibited device

Three counts of possession a prohibited/restricted weapon device

Three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Careless storage of ammunition

Fail to comply probation

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession for the purpose of selling (cannabis)

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.