Flyers win 3-2 shootout decision over struggling Maple Leafs

Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras scored in a shootout, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2, extending the hosts’ losing streak to four games on Monday.

William Nylander scored on the Maple Leafs’ first shootout attempt, but Auston Matthews and Max Domi failed to convert.

Noah Cates converted a pass from Bobby Brink with 5:18 remaining in regulation time to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead, only to see Nylander slam in a John Tavares’ feed on the power play with 2:30 left before 18,255 at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube adjusted his lines, with the most notable move the pairing of captain Matthews alongside Nylander.

“I thought they were good,” Berube said. “Auston had eight shots. Willie had (four). They created. They just didn’t finish.”

Toronto’s Dakota Joshua scored the game’s opening goal at 15:22 of the first period, knocking in a pass from Matias Maccelli. It was Joshua’s first goal since returning last week after missing two months with a lacerated kidney.

“It’s about sticking together,” Joshua said. “It’s about finding a way.”

Flyers centre Christian Dvorak scored the equalizer three minutes later on the power play, sweeping home a loose puck in front.

Toronto outshot the Flyers 31-25, with Anthony Stolarz making 23 saves and Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar countering with 29 stops.

The Flyers have won three in a row.

The Maple Leafs’ busy post-Olympic schedule continues on Wednesday and Thursday for their fifth and sixth outings in nine days against the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, respectively.