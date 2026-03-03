York Regional Police (YRP) have charged three Toronto residents in an alleged long‑running fraud scheme that investigators say siphoned more than $360,000 from a Markham business through falsified invoices and shell companies.

The investigation began after the victimized business uncovered suspicious billing following the termination of a senior manager.

According to police, between Jan. 9 and Sept. 12, 2025, the manager allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices for services that were never provided. Those payments were then routed to companies connected to two additional suspects.

Police say the discovery triggered a broader criminal investigation, ultimately leading to multiple arrests and the release of a suspect’s photograph as investigators search for additional victims.

Detectives allege the primary suspect used her position as a senior manager to approve and process invoices for work that did not occur. The funds were then directed to businesses linked to two associates, allowing the trio to profit from the scheme.

The total loss to the company exceeded $360,000, police said.

Three people are now facing a combined set of fraud‑related charges.

Jennifer Hossain, 36, of Toronto, faces two counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime. Foysol Ahmed, 42, of Toronto, faces two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, while Forida Akhter, 64, of Toronto, faces three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators believe Hossain may be connected to additional, unreported frauds. Her photograph has been released publicly, and police are urging any employers or businesses who may have previously hired her to come forward.

York Regional Police say the investigation remains active and that more victims may exist.