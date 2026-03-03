Trump threatens to cut off trade with Spain after it disallowed US use of joint bases in Iran war

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Fatima Hussein And Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2026 2:31 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 4:40 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to end trade with Spain, citing a lack of support over the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and the European nation’s resistance to increasing its NATO spending.

“We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “We don’t want anything to do with Spain.”

The U.S. president’s comments came a day after Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said his country would not allow the U.S. to use jointly operated bases in southern Spain in any strikes not covered by the United Nations’ charter. Albares noted that the military bases in Spain were not used in the weekend attack on Iran.

Trump said despite Spain’s refusal “we could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it, but we don’t have to.”

It is unclear how Trump would cut off trade with Spain, given that Spain is under the umbrella of the European Union. The EU negotiates trade deals on behalf of all 27 member countries.

“If the U.S. administration wishes to review the trade agreement, it must do so respecting the autonomy of private companies, international law, and bilateral agreements between the European Union and the United States,” a spokesperson from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s office said Tuesday.

The EU said it expects the Trump administration to honor a trade deal struck with the 27-nation bloc in Scotland last year after months of economic uncertainty over Trump’s tariff blitzkrieg.

“The Commission will always ensure that the interests of the European Union are fully protected,” said European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill.

It was just the latest instance of the president wielding the threat of tariffs or trade embargoes as a punishment and came on the heels of a Supreme Court decision that struck down Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs. While the court said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the president to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs, Trump now maintains that the court allows him to instead impose full-scale embargoes on other nations of his choosing.

Trump also complained anew Tuesday about Spain’s decision last year to back out of NATO’s 5% defense spending target. At the time, Spain said it could reach its military capabilities by spending 2.1% of its GDP, a move that Trump roundly criticized and responded to with tariff threats as well.

Spain, Trump said, is “the only country that in NATO would not agree to go up to 5%” in NATO spending. “I don’t think they agreed to go up to anything. They wanted to keep it at 2% and they don’t pay the 2%.”

Merz noted that Trump was correct and said, “We are trying to convince them that this is a part of our common security, that we all have to comply with this.”

Spain defended its position Tuesday, saying it is “a key member of NATO, fulfilling its commitments and making a significant contribution to the defense of European territory,” the spokesperson in Sánchez’s office said.

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump turned to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for his opinion on the president’s embargo authority.

Bessent said, “I agree that the Supreme Court reaffirmed your ability to implement an embargo.” Bessent added that the U.S. Trade Representative and Commerce Department would “begin investigations and we’ll move forward with those.”

A representative from the U.S. Treasury Department did not respond to a request from The Associated Press for additional comment.

Sánchez has been critical of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, calling it an “unjustifiable” and “dangerous” military intervention. His government has demanded an immediate de-escalation and dialogue and also condemned Iran’s strikes across the region.

Trump said, “Spain has absolutely nothing that we need other than great people. They have great people, but they don’t have great leadership.”

Spain’s position on the use of U.S. bases in its territory marks the latest flare-up in its relationship with the Trump administration. Under Sánchez, Europe’s last major progressive leader, Spain was also an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza.

___

Naishadham reported from Madrid. AP journalist Sam McNeil in Brussels contributed.

Fatima Hussein And Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

breaking

47m ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

2h ago

Focus on mental health, public safety at inquest into Tumbler Ridge, B.C., deaths

VICTORIA — An inquest into the deaths of nine people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will examine how the mental health and public safety systems intersect, the province's chief coroner says. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan...

59m ago

19-year-old from Edmonton wanted in double homicides tied to Toronto-area shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) since late January. Chandan...

4h ago

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

breaking

47m ago

Prisoner on unescorted release in Oshawa strangled 14-year-old Toronto student to death in 1986

Warning: The article contains details that some readers might find disturbing. Forty years ago, he was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old Toronto boy to death. Today, he's free,...

2h ago

Focus on mental health, public safety at inquest into Tumbler Ridge, B.C., deaths

VICTORIA — An inquest into the deaths of nine people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will examine how the mental health and public safety systems intersect, the province's chief coroner says. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan...

59m ago

19-year-old from Edmonton wanted in double homicides tied to Toronto-area shootings

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) since late January. Chandan...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Canada-wide warrant issued for 19-year-old from Edmonton in Toronto murders

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators say a 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., is wanted Canada-wide in two separate killings that have gripped the Greater Toronto Area since late January.

4h ago

0:48
Man convicted for 1986 murder of 14-year-old to be on temporary release

Durham police are alerting the public after a convicted murderer serving a life sentence was granted a 72‑hour, unescorted temporary absence and released into the community.

2h ago

1:48
5 of 7 Toronto officers charged in corruption scandal to appear in court

Five of the seven Toronto Police Officers charged in the major corruption scandal, dubbed Project South, are set to appear in court for the first time.

6h ago

4:16
Shooting at North York synagogue leaves community shaken

An overnight shooting at Temple Emanu-El Synagogue in North York has left its community members shaken, particularly during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

4h ago

0:34
Two Canadians killed in Dominican Republic bus crash

The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic confirmed two Canadians were killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

More Videos