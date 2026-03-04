Russia blames Ukrainian sea drones for attacking tanker that sank in the Mediterranean

FILE - Sea Baby drones ride on the water during a demonstration by Ukraine's Security Service in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2026 7:42 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 10:23 am.

CAIRO (AP) — A Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas exploded and erupted in flames before sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, authorities in the North African country said Wednesday, and Russia blamed the sinking on an attack by Ukrainian sea drones.

According to the Libyan Maritime Authority, there were “sudden explosions, followed by a massive fire” on the Arctic Metagaz on Tuesday, while the LNG carrier was about 240 kilometers (150 miles) off the coast of the Libyan city of Sirte.

The tanker, carrying 61,000 tons of LNG, “completely sank” between Libya and Malta, a statement said. All 30 crew members were rescued and put on another vessel heading to the Libyan city of Benghazi, it said.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said that the vessel was hit by Ukrainian sea drones launched from the Libyan coast. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the accusation.

Previous Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships have reportedly come from the Libyan coast, though Kyiv officials haven’t publicly confirmed those reports.

In the past, Ukraine’s military has said that it used sea drones to sink Russian vessels in the Black Sea as part of its efforts to fight back against Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began just over four years ago.

Last October, Ukraine’s state security service unveiled an upgraded sea drone, called the Sea Baby, which it said had a range of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) and could carry a warhead up to 2,000 kilograms (about 4,400 pounds).

The tanker was under Western sanctions, suspected to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet of energy tankers trying to bypass sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The Metagaz had sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk on the Barents Sea and was bound for Port Said in Egypt, on the Mediterranean, the Libyan Maritime Authority said. Its last reported position was in the western Mediterranean off the coast of Malta, according to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking platform.

___

Dasha Litvinov contributed to this report from Tallinn, Estonia.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

2h ago

'Mom didn't believe me': Ontario retiree turns forgotten LOTTO MAX ticket into $55 million

A routine grocery run has turned into the story of a lifetime for a Hawkesbury, Ont., retiree who is now $55 million richer — all thanks to a Free Play ticket he nearly forgot about. François Masse,...

24m ago

Winning $75‑million LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Toronto, OLG says

Check your tickets: A life‑changing $75‑million LOTTO MAX jackpot ticket was sold in Toronto, making one local player Ontario's newest multimillionaire after Tuesday night's draw. The Ontario Lottery...

1h ago

Ontario Coptic priest charged in historical sexual assault of minor, police say

A 47‑year‑old Coptic Church priest from East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor, York Regional Police (YRP) said. Police say the investigation...

58m ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

2h ago

'Mom didn't believe me': Ontario retiree turns forgotten LOTTO MAX ticket into $55 million

A routine grocery run has turned into the story of a lifetime for a Hawkesbury, Ont., retiree who is now $55 million richer — all thanks to a Free Play ticket he nearly forgot about. François Masse,...

24m ago

Winning $75‑million LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Toronto, OLG says

Check your tickets: A life‑changing $75‑million LOTTO MAX jackpot ticket was sold in Toronto, making one local player Ontario's newest multimillionaire after Tuesday night's draw. The Ontario Lottery...

1h ago

Ontario Coptic priest charged in historical sexual assault of minor, police say

A 47‑year‑old Coptic Church priest from East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor, York Regional Police (YRP) said. Police say the investigation...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Students to gather at Queen's Park in protest over OSAP cuts

University of Guelph-Humber student Elizabeth Marculewicz is among the many students calling for change over the proposed cuts to OSAP grants from the Ford government.

27m ago

2:28
John Tory will not seek re-election as Mayor of Toronto in 2026

Rhianne Campbell reports, multiple polls suggest that if Tory ran, it would be a tight race between him and current Mayor Olivia Chow.

12h ago

2:28
Toronto & York Regional Police link two fatal shooting to same suspect

A cross-country manhunt is underway for two teenagers related to two GTA murders earlier this year. The shootings happened just weeks apart in Toronto and Vaughan. Beverley Andrews on where the investigation stands right now. 

12h ago

1:42
Canada-wide warrant for 19-year-old first-degree murder suspect from Edmonton

Two fatal shootings in Toronto have been linked to a 19-year-old man from Edmonton now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. Homicide investigators say he’s wanted on two counts first-degree murder.

14h ago

2:44
Community celebrates after deal reached to save Weston Lions Arena

A beloved ice rink that's been a hockey hub for decades will be saved from closure, after a months-long community campaign. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about the historic Weston Lions Arena.

15h ago

More Videos