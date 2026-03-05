Weekend need-to-know: Wish Toronto a Happy Birthday and celebrate International Women’s Day

People skate at Nathan Phillips Square on New Year's Eve in Toronto, on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Get ready to sing Happy Birthday to the city this weekend as Toronto celebrates the 192nd anniversary of its incorporation. Meanwhile, celebrate women with the annual International Women’s Day march.

Keep in mind there is a closure on TTC Line 2 this weekend.

Toronto’s 192nd birthday

Toronto is throwing itself a birthday party this weekend to celebrate 192 years since its incorporation.

The event at Nathan Phillips Square, featuring over 120 local vendors and artisans at the Toronto Made Market, will showcase homegrown brands and businesses.

The night will be capped off by the DK Skate Party by Mirvish Productions, featuring a tribute to the stories, shows, and moments that have shaped Toronto’s theatre scene.

Fireworks will light up the city’s skyline at 9 p.m. to finish things off. The free festival begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

International Women’s Day March

March alongside thousands at the largest International Women’s Day march in North America.

The event will kick off with a rally at the OISE Auditorium on Bloor Street before the march begins at 1 p.m. It will travel down Yonge Street to the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union.

Saturday’s event is open to anyone and kicks off at 11 a.m.

Geary Art Crawl

Head up to Geary this weekend for a celebration of community, creativity, and art. The Geary Art Crawl returns with a series of free, artist-run workshops.

The central hub of the crawl will feature music, food and a bar, while art installations will transform unexpected spaces.

It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Sports-heavy weekend

Toronto sports teams are all in action this weekend.

The Maple Leafs will look to get back in the win column when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. As of Thursday, Toronto has lost its last five games.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Sceptres are in action against the Minnesota Frost at 12 p.m. on Sunday, while the 5th-place Raptors will take on the Mavericks that same evening at 6 p.m.

TTC/GO Transit

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses starting at 11 p.m. on Friday to Sunday due to planned track work.

Regular service will resume on Monday at approximately 6 a.m.

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Top Stories

Hamilton police charge man with 1st‑degree murder in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police say they have charged a man with first‑degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after the 29‑year‑old was killed outside a local billiards hall. Musafiri...

updated

32m ago

Shuttle buses running Union-Pearson on UP Express due to track repairs

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are running between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on UP Express due to track repairs. "Overnight testing identified track issues that required...

1h ago

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

3h ago

