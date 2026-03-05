Get ready to sing Happy Birthday to the city this weekend as Toronto celebrates the 192nd anniversary of its incorporation. Meanwhile, celebrate women with the annual International Women’s Day march.

Keep in mind there is a closure on TTC Line 2 this weekend.

Toronto’s 192nd birthday

Toronto is throwing itself a birthday party this weekend to celebrate 192 years since its incorporation.

The event at Nathan Phillips Square, featuring over 120 local vendors and artisans at the Toronto Made Market, will showcase homegrown brands and businesses.

The night will be capped off by the DK Skate Party by Mirvish Productions, featuring a tribute to the stories, shows, and moments that have shaped Toronto’s theatre scene.

Fireworks will light up the city’s skyline at 9 p.m. to finish things off. The free festival begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

International Women’s Day March

March alongside thousands at the largest International Women’s Day march in North America.

The event will kick off with a rally at the OISE Auditorium on Bloor Street before the march begins at 1 p.m. It will travel down Yonge Street to the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union.

Saturday’s event is open to anyone and kicks off at 11 a.m.

Geary Art Crawl

Head up to Geary this weekend for a celebration of community, creativity, and art. The Geary Art Crawl returns with a series of free, artist-run workshops.

The central hub of the crawl will feature music, food and a bar, while art installations will transform unexpected spaces.

It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Sports-heavy weekend

Toronto sports teams are all in action this weekend.

The Maple Leafs will look to get back in the win column when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. As of Thursday, Toronto has lost its last five games.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Sceptres are in action against the Minnesota Frost at 12 p.m. on Sunday, while the 5th-place Raptors will take on the Mavericks that same evening at 6 p.m.

TTC/GO Transit

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses starting at 11 p.m. on Friday to Sunday due to planned track work.

Regular service will resume on Monday at approximately 6 a.m.

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

