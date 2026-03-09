Multi-sport student-athlete redefining the meaning of grit

Caia Diavolitsis

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted March 9, 2026 10:07 am.

Caia Diavolitsis is a standout soccer player, who mostly plays striker, but also does rep lacrosse, and is on every school sports team. She’s dominated on the field, with plenty of awards and medals, and is consistently looked up to by teammates and younger players as a leader and role model.

Even after suffering an ACL tear last summer, she’s been more involved than ever from the sidelines – coaching, supporting, and cheering on her team, while being relentless with her rehab.

Top Stories

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

13h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

11h ago

5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week. The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30...

2h ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

14h ago

