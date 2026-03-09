Multi-sport student-athlete redefining the meaning of grit

Caia Diavolitsis is a standout soccer player, who mostly plays striker, but also does rep lacrosse, and is on every school sports team. She’s dominated on the field, with plenty of awards and medals, and is consistently looked up to by teammates and younger players as a leader and role model.

Even after suffering an ACL tear last summer, she’s been more involved than ever from the sidelines – coaching, supporting, and cheering on her team, while being relentless with her rehab.

Caia Diavolitsis

