5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week.

The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30 p.m., when a school liaison officer was dispatched to a reported fight in the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East.

According to investigators, the victim had been involved in an earlier altercation before being confronted again at a nearby intersection by five male youths.

Police say the group allegedly approached the victim and struck him with a metal weapon while physically assaulting him. The teen managed to escape and ran back to the school, where staff provided assistance and contacted authorities.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police noted.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and any available footage from the surrounding area, including cell phone recordings, dash cam video, or residential and commercial surveillance.