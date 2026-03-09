5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

A Durham regional police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 9, 2026 8:33 am.

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week.

The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30 p.m., when a school liaison officer was dispatched to a reported fight in the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East.

According to investigators, the victim had been involved in an earlier altercation before being confronted again at a nearby intersection by five male youths.

Police say the group allegedly approached the victim and struck him with a metal weapon while physically assaulting him. The teen managed to escape and ran back to the school, where staff provided assistance and contacted authorities.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police noted.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and any available footage from the surrounding area, including cell phone recordings, dash cam video, or residential and commercial surveillance.

Top Stories

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

13h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

11h ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

14h ago

NDP leadership voting begins, Singh's successor announced on March 29

OTTAWA — Voting has begun in the NDP leadership race with a March 28 deadline for members to cast their vote. A party official says that there are 100,000 members who are eligible to vote in the election....

43m ago

