Canada will ‘never participate’ in Iran offensive, Carney says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney told MPs in the House of Commons Tuesday that Canada is not involved in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and “will never participate in it.”

The prime minister changed his schedule to attend Tuesday’s question period after being criticized for not answering to parliamentarians about Canada’s position on the war in Iran.

Carney was asked few questions about the conflict Tuesday. Conservatives chose to grill the prime minister on public safety, inflation and affordability.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet did raise the war in Iran and criticized Carney for “travelling the globe like Marco Polo.”

Blanchet called on Carney to share with parliamentarians his vision for the Middle East.

“Canada’s stance is clear. Canada supports the necessity to prevent Iran’s nuclear program and the export of terrorism,” Carney said in French.

“Canada is not participating in the United States and Israeli offensive and will never participate in it.”

Blanchet later asked Carney whether he’s met with European leaders and whether they had come to a common position on Iran.

Carney listed off the G7 leaders he’s spoken with — including U.S. President Donald Trump — and said they will find a common stance on de-escalation in Iran.

“It will take a lot of drifting of the continents to make the United States part of Europe,” Blanchet quipped back.

Carney said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office said the two leaders “underscored opening secure access through the Strait of Hormuz” and discussed rising energy prices from the conflict.

Carney also spoke with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, according to his office.

Carney faced some heckles from the Conservative benches about being absent Monday. B.C. Conservative MP Frank Caputo at one point yelled, “Thanks for coming out!”

Ontario Liberal MP John-Paul Danko returned the favour, telling Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre he should get his security clearance.

“Your MAGA is showing,” Danko later yelled to Poilievre as he and Carney sparred over the government’s response to recent synagogue shootings in Canada.

On Monday, several opposition MPs called out the prime minister for not showing up to a debate on the Iran war that the government itself initiated. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Defence Minister David McGuinty took part in Monday’s debate in Carney’s absence.

Carney was not there because he was attending a community Iftar — an event at sunset to break the daily fast during Ramadan — according to his Monday itinerary.

Carney also did not attend question period Monday.

Parliamentary rules prevent MPs from making statements in the House about who is not there, but many pointed out during Monday’s debate that Carney had yet to explain Canada’s position on the war to them, or to answer any of their questions.

“In Quebec and across Canada, people are wondering where the prime minister is. Where is the prime minister in this debate? Where is the prime minister in this arena that we call the House of Commons?” said Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell.

Poilievre at one point tried to point out Carney’s absence. He was cut off by the Speaker.

Carney has been accused in recent days of inconsistency in his approach to the war.

While he initially supported the airstrikes as a means of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, Carney said days later that support came “with regret” because the U.S. and Israel did not follow international law when they launched hostilities.

He later came in for more criticism when he refused to rule out Canada participating in the war. Carney made that statement in response to a question and indicated it was a hypothetical situation.

Bloc Québécois House leader Christine Normandin said Carney’s decision not to join the debate Monday follows a pattern her party has observed throughout his first year in office — “a disinterest, at best, for parliamentary work and for answering questions and for accountability.”

NDP Leader Don Davies said Carney’s decision to skip the debate was unacceptable.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press