Heat’s Bam Adebayo scores 83 points, passes Kobe Bryant for second most all-time

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, celebrates with teammates after he scored 83 points, the second-highest single game total in NBA history, in an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2026 11:03 pm.

It’s Wilt, then Bam.

Bam Adebayo had a night for the ages on Tuesday, with a point total second to only Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books. Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free throws made and attempted in a game for the Miami Heat in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards.

“An absolutely surreal night,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Adebayo started with a 31-point first quarter and never stopped rolling. He was up to 43 at halftime, 62 by the end of the third quarter. And then came the fourth, when the milestones kept falling despite facing double-, triple- and what once appeared to be a quadruple-team from a Wizards defence that kept sending him to the foul line.

His final numbers: 20 of 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the foul line, 7 for 22 from three-point range. It was a stat line unlike any other in NBA history, and a night like none other for Adebayo.

He was in tears as he hugged his mother, Marilyn Blount, before leaving the floor after the game.

“Welp won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore,” Adebayo’s girlfriend, four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, wrote on social media, “but at least it gives me something to go after.”

Adebayo’s dunk with 22 seconds left in the third quarter gave him 62 points for the game, breaking the Heat single-game record of 61 set by LeBron James on March 3, 2014.

The NBA’s previous best this season was 56, by Nikola Jokic for Denver against Minnesota on Christmas night. The last player to have 62 points through three quarters: one of Adebayo’s basketball heroes, Kobe Bryant, who had exactly that many through three quarters for the Los Angeles Lakers against Dallas on Dec. 20, 2005.

He wound up passing Bryant for single-game scoring as well. Bryant’s career-best was 81 — a game that was the second-best on the NBA scoring list for two decades.

Until now.

And Adebayo only needed the first half to set a career high, too.

Adebayo scored 31 points in the opening quarter against the Wizards, breaking the Heat record for points in any quarter — and tying the team record for points in a first half before the second quarter even started.

He finished the first half with 43 points, a team record for any half and two points better than his previous career high — for a full game, that is — of 41, set Jan. 23, 2021, against Brooklyn.

Adebayo’s season high entering Tuesday was 32. He matched that with a free throw with 5:53 left in the second quarter, breaking the Heat first-half scoring record.

31-point quarter

Adebayo had the NBA’s highest-scoring quarter — any quarter — since Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 for Minnesota in the third quarter of a game at San Antonio on March 14, 2022.

Besides Towns and now Adebayo, only three other players in the last 30 seasons had at least 31 points in a quarter.

— Klay Thompson had an NBA record for any quarter with 37 for Golden State against Sacramento in the third quarter on Jan. 23, 2015.

— Kevin Love had 34 for Cleveland against Portland in the first quarter on Nov. 23, 2016.

— Carmelo Anthony had 33 for Denver against Minnesota in the third quarter on Dec. 10, 2008.

The previous Heat record for points in a first quarter was 25, done by James at Cleveland on March 18, 2014. James had the only other 25-point quarter in Heat history, part of his team-record, 61-point game against Charlotte.

Before Tuesday, Adebayo had never scored more than 19 points in a quarter.

43-point half

Adebayo’s 43-point first half was the NBA’s second-best in at least the last 30 seasons — going back to the start of the digital play-by-play era that began in the 1996-97 season.

Towns had 44 for Minnesota against Charlotte on Jan. 22, 2024.

The NBA record for points in a first half is 53, shared by Denver’s David Thompson and San Antonio’s George Gervin — who famously did it on the same day, April 9, 1978. That was the final day of that regular season, as those two duelled (albeit in separate games) to decide the league’s scoring title.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout joins the Liberals, NDP leader says

The NDP says Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join the Liberals, pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney's government closer to a majority. Idlout's move follows defections...

1h ago

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

7h ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

6h ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

6h ago

Top Stories

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout joins the Liberals, NDP leader says

The NDP says Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join the Liberals, pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney's government closer to a majority. Idlout's move follows defections...

1h ago

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

7h ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

6h ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto investigated as national security incident

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building in Toronto was struck with gunfire early Tuesday morning. Erica Natividad with more on the national security incident amid heightened global tensions.

5h ago

2:54
On/off showers to bring heavy rain to the GTA

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as on/off showers are expected tonight and tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on the upcoming rain.

4h ago

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

10h ago

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

15h ago

3:13
Toronto's U.S. Consulate targeted in shooting, police investigating national security incident

Toronto police say they are investigating a national security incident at the U.S. Consulate after multiple shots were fired at the building. Authorities are also investigating any potential links to recent shootings at local synagogues.

10h ago

More Videos