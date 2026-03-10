Video shows moment 19-year-old pedestrian struck in Markham hit‑and‑run

The collision happened on Feb. 19 at 3:41 p.m. at Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue. Police say the victim was carried roughly 50 metres on the hood of the vehicle. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 10, 2026 12:24 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 12:26 pm.

Warning: The article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing.

York Regional Police (YRP) have released a new video capturing the moment a 19‑year‑old pedestrian was struck and critically injured in a hit‑and‑run in Markham, as investigators issue a renewed plea for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The collision happened on Feb. 19 at 3:41 p.m. at Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue. Police say the victim was carried roughly 50 metres on the hood of the vehicle before falling to the roadway. She remains in the hospital with life‑altering injuries.

The newly released footage shows a 2016–2020 Aegean Blue, four‑door Honda Civic with winter tires driving into oncoming traffic to run a red light at Middlefield Road before striking the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then fled northbound and was later seen speeding east on Highglen Avenue.

VIDEO

Investigators say the time of day means many drivers were likely in the area. They are specifically urging motorists with continuous‑loop dashcams, including Tesla owners, to review their footage.

Police also issued a warning to anyone who may be helping the driver hide the vehicle.

“Anyone who assists the suspect in concealing, repairing or altering the vehicle to avoid detection is committing a criminal offence,” investigators said, noting that arranging bodywork or paint repairs could lead to charges.

York Regional Police also released a direct message to the driver, urging them to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

“You were involved in a serious collision which left a young pedestrian with life‑changing injuries,” the statement reads. “Fleeing the scene makes you criminally liable for a serious offence. Police have video of your vehicle and your route — you will be identified.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken with police is urged to contact investigators.

York Regional Police (YRP) have released a new video capturing the moment a 19‑year‑old pedestrian was struck and critically injured in a hit‑and‑run in Markham in February. Photo: YRP/YouTube.
Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

1m ago

Mississauga brothers charged after police recover $800K in stolen vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two brothers from Mississauga in connection with an organized auto theft ring, recovered 13 stolen vehicles valued at more than $800,000, and laid 55 charges. The...

1h ago

Ajax man charged after calling 911 two dozen times for non‑emergencies, police say

Durham police have charged a 24‑year‑old Ajax man after he allegedly called 911 roughly two dozen times on Sunday for reasons investigators say were not emergencies. Officers were first dispatched...

3h ago

TTC expanding late-night Line 6 Finch West LRT service as of March 15

TTC staff say Line 6 Finch West trains will now run until 1 a.m. seven days a week as of March 15, 2026, moving beyond introductory hours.

2h ago

