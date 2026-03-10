Warning: The article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing.

York Regional Police (YRP) have released a new video capturing the moment a 19‑year‑old pedestrian was struck and critically injured in a hit‑and‑run in Markham, as investigators issue a renewed plea for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The collision happened on Feb. 19 at 3:41 p.m. at Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue. Police say the victim was carried roughly 50 metres on the hood of the vehicle before falling to the roadway. She remains in the hospital with life‑altering injuries.

The newly released footage shows a 2016–2020 Aegean Blue, four‑door Honda Civic with winter tires driving into oncoming traffic to run a red light at Middlefield Road before striking the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then fled northbound and was later seen speeding east on Highglen Avenue.

Investigators say the time of day means many drivers were likely in the area. They are specifically urging motorists with continuous‑loop dashcams, including Tesla owners, to review their footage.

Police also issued a warning to anyone who may be helping the driver hide the vehicle.

“Anyone who assists the suspect in concealing, repairing or altering the vehicle to avoid detection is committing a criminal offence,” investigators said, noting that arranging bodywork or paint repairs could lead to charges.

York Regional Police also released a direct message to the driver, urging them to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

“You were involved in a serious collision which left a young pedestrian with life‑changing injuries,” the statement reads. “Fleeing the scene makes you criminally liable for a serious offence. Police have video of your vehicle and your route — you will be identified.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken with police is urged to contact investigators.