Nunavut MP Lori Idlout joins the Liberals, NDP leader says

The NDP says Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join the Liberals, pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government closer to a majority.

Idlout’s move follows defections to the Liberals by three Conservatives in recent months.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies issued a statement late Tuesday saying the caucus is “very disappointed” that Idlout chose to join the Liberals.

He says the NDP’s position is that if an MP wants to change parties they should resign their seat and run under a new banner to let voters decide.

This latest floor crossing could help give the Carney government a majority, as the Liberals now need to win two of three April 13 byelections to have a narrow majority.

Idlout has represented Nunavut in the House of Commons since 2021, and just appeared at an Avi Lewis NDP leadership campaign event in Ottawa last Thursday.