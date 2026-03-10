Nunavut MP Lori Idlout joins the Liberals, NDP leader says

MP for Nunavut Lori Idlout rises in the House of Commons Friday, Feb.13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 10:06 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 10:32 pm.

The NDP says Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join the Liberals, pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government closer to a majority.

Idlout’s move follows defections to the Liberals by three Conservatives in recent months.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies issued a statement late Tuesday saying the caucus is “very disappointed” that Idlout chose to join the Liberals. 

He says the NDP’s position is that if an MP wants to change parties they should resign their seat and run under a new banner to let voters decide. 

This latest floor crossing could help give the Carney government a majority, as the Liberals now need to win two of three April 13 byelections to have a narrow majority. 

Idlout has represented Nunavut in the House of Commons since 2021, and just appeared at an Avi Lewis NDP leadership campaign event in Ottawa last Thursday.

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

7h ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

6h ago

Heat's Bam Adebayo scores 83 points, passes Kobe Bryant for second most all-time

It's Wilt, then Bam. Bam Adebayo had a night for the ages on Tuesday, with a point total second to only Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books. Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free...

30m ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

6h ago

