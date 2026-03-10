Ottawa drops TikTok ban, will now let platform stay in Canada with conditions

A TikTok logo is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 9:27 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 10:08 am.

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s decision to let TikTok remain in Canada — now with more security guarantees from the Chinese-owned firm — reverses its previous decision to ban the company over national security concerns.

The federal government banned TikTok from operating and having a physical presence in Canada in 2024, then recently asked the Federal Court to set aside the order to permit another review.

Privacy and safety concerns have been raised about TikTok and its China-based parent company ByteDance Ltd. because of Chinese national security laws that compel organizations in that country to assist with intelligence gathering.

The agreement to set aside the shutdown order came shortly after Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China and secured a deal to get Beijing to lower agricultural tariffs in exchange for new market access for Chinese electric vehicles.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the decision to let the company remain in Canada hinges on several conditions, including a requirement that TikTok introduce stronger protections for minors and personal information.

Ottawa’s previous decision did not extend to banning Canadian users from downloading and using the popular social media app.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press

