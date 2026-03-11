1 of 5 remaining suspects in $3M Durham fraud case turns herself in to police

Alexandra Noemi Ramos Bausero, 39, of Aurora, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and laundering proceeds of crime. She was released on an undertaking. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2026 6:10 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 7:04 am.

Durham police say one of the five suspects connected with a multimillion‑dollar fraud investigation has turned herself in.

The Project Fletcher probe centres on a Durham Region business that was defrauded of more than $3 million. Police previously announced that eight suspects had been arrested, while five others remained outstanding.

On Tuesday, one of those wanted individuals surrendered to officers. Alexandra Noemi Ramos Bausero, 39, of Aurora, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and laundering proceeds of crime. She was released on an undertaking.

With Bausero now in custody, four suspects — Gabriel Gustavo Amuz Cerqui, 56, Gabriela Noel Amuz Balari, 23, Rodrigo Nicolas Amuz Balari, 21, and Gustavo Alejandro Malvarez, 59 — remain wanted. Investigators are urging them to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Police have not released details about the nature of the alleged fraud in Durham Region, but previously confirmed the case involved “complex transactions” and multiple suspects.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the outstanding suspects is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: DRPS.
