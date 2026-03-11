Ass backwards: How a Canadian donkey documentary is defying Oscars conventions

Alison McAlpine laughs as she poses for a photograph in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, after her film "Perfectly a Strangeness" was nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary short film category. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2026 1:43 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 3:56 pm.

When Montreal filmmaker Alison McAlpine first noticed a group of donkeys ambling around an observatory in Chile’s Atacama Desert, she couldn’t help but wonder what they were thinking.

“I just asked, how do they see this world?” she recalls.

That question became the starting point for “Perfectly a Strangeness,” McAlpine’s mesmeric short film following three donkeys grazing around towering telescopes scanning the cosmos. It’s now up for an Oscar on Sunday.

But while the film is nominated in the documentary short category, its dreamlike, stylized approach has stirred a debate: what exactly counts as a documentary?

“I’m surprised that the definition of what a documentary is is still very strong in some people’s minds,” McAlpine says.

For McAlpine, the conversation itself highlights how narrow the category can be.

“Fiction takes from documentary and vice versa. Really, it’s about the tools the film needs to tell that story,” she argues.

“I just call it a film.”

The filmmaker notes “Perfectly a Strangeness” has screened across both documentary and fiction circuits, winning awards against narrative films — including best Canadian short at Planet in Focus and the grand prize at Montreal’s Festival du Nouveau Cinema.

“Perhaps it’s more of a hybrid form of film, which is what cinema is,” she says.

The project grew out of McAlpine’s 2018 Atacama-set feature documentary “Cielo,” an existential exploration of the night sky. While filming near the La Silla Observatory, she was struck by donkeys roaming freely among partially abandoned telescopes.

“The juxtaposition of these machines and these donkeys, who were partly wild and partly domestic, just fascinated me,” she says.

For “Perfectly a Strangeness,” the crew rented three donkeys — Palaye, Ruperto and Palomo from locals and filmed them exploring the site.

Sometimes they lured the animals toward certain locations; other times they simply followed them and captured whatever unfolded.

“There were magical moments when you were just with them,” she says.

When the donkeys reach the observatory, the camera lingers on a close-up of their ears twitching and swivelling, like antennas picking up a distant signal.

The film contains no narration, interviews or traditional explanation. Instead, it unfolds almost like a meditative experience, shifting between the donkeys’ slow wandering and the observatory’s giant machines awakening at night.

“I just loved their exploration, this sense of them discovering the world for the first time,” explains McAlpine.

“How are they, with their eyes and ears, discovering this world versus these mythical beasts that are alive by night and opening to the heavens, so to speak, chasing the stars with their different eyes and ears?”

The animals weren’t always cooperative.

“One was a bit of a rabid donkey,” she laughs, noting that Palaye had to be replaced partway through filming.

“Perfectly a Strangeness” competes against a slate of weightier documentaries at the Oscars — from “All the Empty Rooms,” documenting the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings; to “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud,” about a fallen war reporter; “Children No More: Were and Are Gone,” chronicling a weekly silent vigil for the kids killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza; and “The Devil Is Busy,” following an Atlanta abortion clinic swarmed by protesters.  

Given the unconventional approach of McAlpine’s film, some online commenters have questioned whether it belongs in the documentary category.

“Every time you put a camera on a subject, it’s a subjective gaze,” McAlpine argues. “The idea that something is somehow more true to life because you are dealing with an issue or doing a talking-head documentary — I don’t find that a very true definition.”

In fact, some scenes were deliberately orchestrated. McAlpine asked scientists at the observatory to move their telescopes in co-ordinated ways so the machines would appear to “dance” across the night sky.

“But even in the straightest documentary, the director is telling somebody to sit — even if they’re just telling them to sit and they put a lens on them, that’s direction,” she says

“Or they’re telling them, ‘Walk across here so we can cut to here.’”

Because the film has no narration, interviews or text, McAlpine says some viewers are unsure what to make of it.

“A lot of documentaries explain,” she says. “And I don’t want to make cinema that explains. I want to make cinema that explores how to tell a story.”

Before turning to filmmaking, McAlpine worked as a poet and theatre artist — influences she says naturally shape her storytelling. Instead of delivering a clear message, she prefers to leave room for interpretation.

Made largely with arts council funding and a small team in Quebec and Chile, the film wasn’t created with awards in mind.

“It’s the out-of-the-box indie film,” McAlpine says. “It comes out of nowhere.”

The Oscar nomination has brought an intense round of travel, screenings and industry events — something she initially resisted.

“I would like to just make films,” she laughs.

But she says it has also introduced her to filmmakers around the world and expanded her creative network.

Several members of the film’s small crew plan to attend the Oscars together, paying their own way.

“My little company is trying to pay for an Airbnb, where most of us will camp for a few nights, because there won’t be enough beds,” she says.

The donkeys, however, won’t be making the trip.

“I’d love that,” she laughs. “But I think a poor donkey in L.A. would be traumatized.”

While there may be no hoofs on the red carpet, McAlpine hopes her film’s success might encourage a broader view of documentary storytelling.

“I’ve been moved by emails from filmmakers who’ve said, ‘Congratulations, I didn’t even know that the Oscars would even let in a film like yours,’ she says.

“It’s so wonderful that it’s opening up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Transit signal priority in place along both Line 6 Finch West and Line 5 Eglinton

The TTC says transit riders on both Lines 5 and 6 should see improved trip times following the implementation of transit signal priority. Changes have been made to traffic signals on the street-level...

51m ago

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, other offences

A Toronto police officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and other offences.  Peel Regional Police say they arrested 39-year-old Farhan Ali of Markham after an investigation...

40m ago

Toronto police warn public about auto insurance scam

The old adage "if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is" comes to mind after a warning from Toronto police about an auto insurance scam that's making the rounds. Investigators say they've received...

1h ago

4-year-old dies after potential fall from Mississauga apartment building: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers say the incident happened near Square One in Mississauga on Monday, but details weren't shared until Wednesday.

3h ago

Top Stories

Transit signal priority in place along both Line 6 Finch West and Line 5 Eglinton

The TTC says transit riders on both Lines 5 and 6 should see improved trip times following the implementation of transit signal priority. Changes have been made to traffic signals on the street-level...

51m ago

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, other offences

A Toronto police officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and other offences.  Peel Regional Police say they arrested 39-year-old Farhan Ali of Markham after an investigation...

40m ago

Toronto police warn public about auto insurance scam

The old adage "if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is" comes to mind after a warning from Toronto police about an auto insurance scam that's making the rounds. Investigators say they've received...

1h ago

4-year-old dies after potential fall from Mississauga apartment building: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers say the incident happened near Square One in Mississauga on Monday, but details weren't shared until Wednesday.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Heavy rain causes flooding across the GTA

Drivers across the GTA are being warmed to take precaution on their commute today as heavy rainfall triggers flooding in some areas.

3h ago

0:37
GTA drivers to see slight relief at the pumps as gas prices expected to drop

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight.

5h ago

1:03
Drivers plunge into flooded roads as heavy rainfall hits Toronto

A surge of heavy rain across Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday is causing flooding on several major routes, prompting police to warn drivers to use extreme caution as conditions continue to deteriorate.

8h ago

2:08
GTA regions under rainfall warning amid storm risk

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow-coloured rainfall warning for a system expected to bring between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain.

8h ago

2:49
Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto investigated as national security incident

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building in Toronto was struck with gunfire early Tuesday morning. Erica Natividad with more on the national security incident amid heightened global tensions.

23h ago

More Videos