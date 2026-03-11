Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The Classroom Supplies Card that will be provided to all elementary homeroom teachers starting this September. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 11, 2026 11:15 am.

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year.

It’s one of the first budget announcements by the Ontario government ahead of the 2026 budget being released on March 26.

The new fund will ensure teachers have materials for their classrooms without having to pay upfront. “We have to give our teachers the resources that they need to help our kids succeed,” said Education Minister Paul Calandra.

“When I’ve gone from classroom to classroom, it is teachers who have told me the same thing, ‘Give me the tools I need.'”

Elementary teachers from Kindergarten to Grade 8 will have access to the Classroom Supplies Card starting in September though a new website that allows them to order supplies directly to their schools.

The website will offer a grade-by-grade selection of commonly-used classroom items including writing supplies, calculators, chalk and arts and crafts materials.

“The days of teachers having to put their hands in their own pockets to pay for school supplies, those days are done,” said Premier Doug Ford during the announcement.

“It’s not us that is going to decide what teachers need. It’s the teachers that are going to decide what they need because every class is unique.”

A survey will also be going out to teachers on Wednesday, asking what type of supplies they would like to see on the website.

Ford said this fund will be the highest offered to teachers in North America.

