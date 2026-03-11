Police were ‘limited’ in investigating allegations against Stronach, officer says

TORONTO — Police were limited in what they could do to investigate sexual assault allegations against Frank Stronach given how much time had passed since the alleged incidents, one of the officers in the case told the billionaire businessman’s trial Wednesday.

Two Peel regional police officers who led the investigation faced questions from the defence regarding the steps they took — or didn’t take — to check the information reported by seven complainants.

On a few occasions, defence lawyer Leora Shemesh asked Sgt. Gabe Di Nardo whether he had simply taken the complainants’ allegations at face value or taken steps to “investigate their veracity.”

The officer said he generally believes people unless he has reason to think they’re lying, which he didn’t in this case.

“So you assume everyone’s telling the truth…” Shemesh began.

“Correct,” the officer said.

“…but then you don’t do anything to determine if they are,” she continued.

“We were limited in that factor because of how much time had gone by,” and the absence of evidence such as surveillance video, he said.

There were other documents police could have sought but didn’t, such as employment and housing records, or documents from the Ministry of Transportation that could confirm what cars Stronach owned at the time, he agreed.

Stronach, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder and former CEO of the auto parts manufacturer Magna International, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to allegations made by seven complainants. The alleged incidents span from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Prosecutors have since dropped five charges related to three complainants.

The seventh and final complainant to testify said Stronach picked her up in a sports car she believed was a Porsche in the early 1980s.

Investigators discussed seeking those documents but “decided against it” after concluding it wouldn’t provide any value, Di Nardo told the court Wednesday. For one thing, he said, Stronach’s wealth meant he owned many cars and could even have borrowed one.

The investigative team also “didn’t see the value” in seeking records from the Canada Border Services Agency that would have indicated whether Stronach was in Canada at the time of the alleged offences, he said.

“You mean to determine whether or not he had an alibi? No value in that,” Shemesh said.

“All the dates that were provided were varying … there was no, very few specific dates that people were able to provide, so even if he was travelling at a certain time, it wouldn’t prove or disprove that these things didn’t happen,” the officer said.

When Shemesh noted one of the complainants gave an exact date for her encounter with Stronach and another described an alleged incident around her birthday in 1980 or 1981, Di Nardo agreed the documents “would’ve been valuable” in those cases.

The defence highlighted two “locations of interest” in the case — Rooney’s, the dining and nightlife hot spot Stronach owned, and the waterfront building where the businessman had a condo — and asked investigators what they had done to look into those places.

The condo building was connected to a hotel topped with a rotating restaurant, court has heard, but Di Nardo said he believed the entire complex was a hotel.

Ted Misev, the officer in charge of the investigation, testified he believed the alleged incidents took place in a condo, based on complainants’ accounts, but didn’t check whether Stronach owned a unit in the building.

He went to the waterfront site at some point to see if any units had mirrored ceilings, as one of the complainants reported, but wasn’t sure if he’d been on the hotel or the condo side, he said.

Misev sought out former employees and spoke to an ex-cleaner, but when Shemesh pointed out the cleaner had worked on the hotel side, the officer acknowledged he hadn’t known the hotel and residences were separate.

As for Rooney’s, Misev said he had looked it up online and found some old photos of the venue. He didn’t know when it opened but said he believed it closed in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press