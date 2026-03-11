Toronto could see up to 15 per cent more traffic during FIFA World Cup, new report says

Toronto could be gearing up for major traffic jams when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to the city this summer, with a new report warning downtown traffic could jump by up to 15 per cent.

The report heard by the city’s executive committee warns that traffic in major downtown corridors could jump between 10 and 15 per cent. The committee is now concerned on how to best to keep Toronto moving when FIFA fans come to town.

“I’m cognizant of our timeline. Why is there not a very clearly articulated traffic plan to share with the public today given that we’re already getting through March and June is just around the corner?,” asked Councillor Josh Matlow.

The tournament kicks off June 12 and runs through July 2.

On match days, congestion could be even worse. About 45,000 fans are expected to pack into BMO Field for each of the six games Toronto is hosting.

Around 20,000 fans are also expected to attend the FIFA Fan Festival being held at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway.

“FIFA is looking at the traffic plans across all cities. We also have to work with FIFA to ensure not only that our plans work for Torontonians but also that it does match with what FIFA’s expectations are,” shared City manager Paul Johnson.

To deal with the surge, officials are considering several temporary measures including removing street parking on major corridors, adjusting traffic signals and even closing some highway ramps to control the flow of vehicles.

One option being studied is shutting down the Jameson Avenue ramp onto the westbound Gardiner Expressway on match days.

The city is also planning to pause construction projects that could slow down traffic and install portable signs to warn drivers about closures and restrictions.

Officials say the goal is simply to keep people moving and avoid gridlock.

City staff say they’re still working out exactly which roads could see closures or restrictions. That will be part of a mobility plan that will be submitted to FIFA later this month.