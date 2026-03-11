Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, other offences

A Toronto Police Service emblem is shown outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2026 5:11 pm.

A Toronto police officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and other offences. 

Peel Regional Police say they arrested 39-year-old Farhan Ali of Markham after an investigation by their special victims unit. 

They say he has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault and four counts of mischief. 

Related:

Toronto police confirm that Ali is a constable with the force. 

They say he has been suspended with pay under the Community Safety and Policing Act. 

Peel police say they are not providing any other details as the case is before the courts. 

