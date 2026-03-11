UK will publish files about the appointment of Epstein friend Mandelson to ambassador post

Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, leaves his house in London, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2026 5:05 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 8:14 am.

The British government said it would publish files related to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S. on Wednesday, as police investigate potential misconduct stemming from the ex-diplomat’s ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawmakers have forced Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to disclose thousands of files about the decision to name Mandelson to the key diplomatic post at the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, despite a past friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The government has said the files will show that Mandelson misled officials about the extent of the relationship.

Mandelson, 72, a former Cabinet minister, ambassador and elder statesman of the governing Labour Party, was arrested Feb. 23 at his London home on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has been released without bail conditions as the police investigation continues.

He has previously denied wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged. He does not face allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cabinet minister Darren Jones said the “first tranche of documents” will be published Wednesday afternoon.

The documents are being published in batches after review by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee. Police have asked the government not to release files that could compromise their criminal investigation into Mandelson.

Starmer fired Mandelson in September after earlier revelations about his Epstein ties, but is facing a political storm over his decision to give him the Washington job in the first place.

Documents in a huge trove of Epstein files published by the U.S. Department of Justice in late January suggested that Mandelson sent market-sensitive information to the convicted sex offender when he was the U.K. government’s business secretary after the 2008 financial crisis.

That includes an internal government report discussing ways the U.K. could raise money, including by selling off government assets. Mandelson also appears to have told Epstein he would lobby other members of the government to reduce a tax on bankers’ bonuses.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot during home invasion in Midtown Toronto, police say

Toronto police are investigating a violent home invasion early Wednesday after a man was shot inside a residence near Glencairn Avenue and Rosewell Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the area around...

25m ago

Heavy rain floods major Toronto roads, drivers urged to be cautious

A surge of heavy rain across Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday is causing flooding on several major routes, prompting police to warn drivers to use extreme caution as conditions continue to deteriorate. Environment...

26m ago

Rainfall warning in place for Toronto and GTA, flooding possible

Most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, is under a rainfall warning as of Tuesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow-coloured rainfall warning in the afternoon for a system...

59m ago

Man found shot in apartment hallway near Jane and Finch

A man is in hospital after being shot at an apartment building in North York. Toronto police officers were called to the building near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. When...

34m ago

Top Stories

Man shot during home invasion in Midtown Toronto, police say

Toronto police are investigating a violent home invasion early Wednesday after a man was shot inside a residence near Glencairn Avenue and Rosewell Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the area around...

25m ago

Heavy rain floods major Toronto roads, drivers urged to be cautious

A surge of heavy rain across Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday is causing flooding on several major routes, prompting police to warn drivers to use extreme caution as conditions continue to deteriorate. Environment...

26m ago

Rainfall warning in place for Toronto and GTA, flooding possible

Most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, is under a rainfall warning as of Tuesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow-coloured rainfall warning in the afternoon for a system...

59m ago

Man found shot in apartment hallway near Jane and Finch

A man is in hospital after being shot at an apartment building in North York. Toronto police officers were called to the building near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. When...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto investigated as national security incident

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building in Toronto was struck with gunfire early Tuesday morning. Erica Natividad with more on the national security incident amid heightened global tensions.

13h ago

2:54
On/off showers to bring heavy rain to the GTA

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as on/off showers are expected tonight and tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on the upcoming rain.

13h ago

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

19h ago

0:28
Second man in a week charged over threats to Premier Ford

For a second time within a week, a person was charged for making threatening comments against Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

21h ago

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

23h ago

More Videos