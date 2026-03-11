Man stabbed at Union Station, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Union Station on Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital and briefly prompted a search for the victim after he fled the scene.

Officers were called to the area of Front Street and Bay Street around 9:24 a.m. for reports of a stabbing inside Toronto’s transit hub. When police arrived, they located a suspect and took them into custody without incident.

The victim, a male, initially ran from the area after the attack, prompting officers to search the surrounding streets and station platforms, eventually locating him near Scotiabank Arena.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed what led to the stabbing or whether the victim and suspect knew each other. Union Station remained open throughout the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.