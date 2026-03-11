Man stabbed at Union Station, suspect in custody

Toronto's Union Station. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2026 11:13 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 11:27 am.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Union Station on Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital and briefly prompted a search for the victim after he fled the scene.

Officers were called to the area of Front Street and Bay Street around 9:24 a.m. for reports of a stabbing inside Toronto’s transit hub. When police arrived, they located a suspect and took them into custody without incident.

The victim, a male, initially ran from the area after the attack, prompting officers to search the surrounding streets and station platforms, eventually locating him near Scotiabank Arena.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed what led to the stabbing or whether the victim and suspect knew each other. Union Station remained open throughout the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for notable shift overnight. What you need to know

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight; a welcome shift for many after a turbulent stretch of increases...

1h ago

Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa. Investigators with...

9m ago

Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year. It's one of the first budget announcements...

34m ago

Toronto could see up to 15 per cent more traffic during FIFA World Cup, new report says

Toronto could be gearing up for major traffic jams when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to the city this summer, with a new report warning downtown traffic could jump by up to 15 per cent. The...

39m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for notable shift overnight. What you need to know

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight; a welcome shift for many after a turbulent stretch of increases...

1h ago

Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa. Investigators with...

9m ago

Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year. It's one of the first budget announcements...

34m ago

Toronto could see up to 15 per cent more traffic during FIFA World Cup, new report says

Toronto could be gearing up for major traffic jams when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to the city this summer, with a new report warning downtown traffic could jump by up to 15 per cent. The...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
GTA regions under rainfall warning amid storm risk

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow-coloured rainfall warning for a system expected to bring between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain.

2h ago

2:49
Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto investigated as national security incident

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building in Toronto was struck with gunfire early Tuesday morning. Erica Natividad with more on the national security incident amid heightened global tensions.

17h ago

2:54
On/off showers to bring heavy rain to the GTA

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as on/off showers are expected tonight and tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on the upcoming rain.

16h ago

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

23h ago

0:28
Second man in a week charged over threats to Premier Ford

For a second time within a week, a person was charged for making threatening comments against Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

March 10, 2026 10:42 am EST EST

More Videos