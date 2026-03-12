Carney to meet with King Charles while in United Kingdom

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to meet with King Charles while he’s in the United Kingdom next week.

Carney is set to arrive in London on Sunday after visiting Norway to observe the NATO Cold Response exercises and participate in a Nordic-Canada Council summit.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet with the King on Monday, close to a year after he visited Canada to deliver the Speech from the Throne to open the first session of the 45th Parliament.

While in the U.K., Carney is also set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, and a senior government official said they are planning to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

London is the last scheduled stop on the official itinerary, though the prime minister will remain in Europe for personal commitments.

While in Europe, the Prime Minister’s Office says, Carney will remain in close coordination with his team and officials on several critical priorities.